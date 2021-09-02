A LEADING North-East motor dealer is preparing to unveil “an exciting glimpse into a greener future” at a special preview night.

The new Kia EV6 will be launched at SG Petch Darlington on September 22, with customers invited to view the all-electric prestige car in the McMullen Road showroom from 4pm to 10pm.

And anyone who buys one of the aspirational models on the day will be invited to an exclusive VIP owners’ dinner.

Paul Leadbetter, the highly-experienced Kia Sales Manager at SG Petch Darlington, said: “In my view, this is the most exciting vehicle Kia has launched during my time working for the branch.

“It is further evidence of Kia’s continuing move into the premium car market, and an exciting glimpse into a greener future. It will be a thrill to give our customers the chance to see it for real.”

The sporty EV6 range takes all-electric technology to a new “real world” level, with the ‘Air’ and ‘GT-Line’ rear-wheel drive (RWD) versions capable of travelling up to 328 miles on a single charge. The ‘GT-Line’ all-wheel drive (AWD) and both the ‘GT-Line S’ RWD and AWD models will cover 300 miles on just one charge.

Thanks to a 350kw fast charger, the battery can be charged from 10-80 per cent in just 18 minutes. For a quick top-up, an extra 62 miles of range can be added in 4.5 minutes.

The EV6 can accelerate from 0-62 in 7.3 seconds, with a maximum speed of 114 miles per hour, and zero Carbon Dioxide emissions.

“We are looking forward to welcoming customers to the showroom on September 22, so they can relax with a glass of bubbly and discuss their requirements with one of the team,” added Paul.