The Institute of Directors (IoD) has revealed the names of the business leaders shortlisted in its Director of the Year Awards 2021 for Yorkshire and the North East.

The finalists represent the full spectrum and diversity of business and industry, from young entrepreneurs to experienced public and private sector leaders.

The winners will be revealed at a virtual awards ceremony on 18 November.

The judging panel was chaired by Simon Walton, managing partner of Berwick Partners/Odgers Berndtson, Leeds. He was joined by Ian Dormer of Rosh Engineering; Margaret Wood, ICW (UK); Diane Cheesebrough, Bloom/V4 UK Holdings; and Keith Jackson, Brandon Medical.

Simon said: “Congratulations go to everyone who has made the shortlist which is a fantastic achievement in itself. The high standard of leadership required in business during the last year shines through in all our finalists.”

Delroy Beverley, chair of IoD Yorkshire and the North East, said: “We are delighted to be staging our prestigious awards after a very challenging time for all of those in business.

“We look forward to celebrating our winners and showcasing their achievements which demonstrate the strength and diversity of directors in our region.”

The shortlist is:

Small to Medium Business (up to £50m)

Matthew Ware – Intelligent Servers

Nigel Apperley – Trustist

Karen Mosley – HLM Architects

Neil Moles – Progeny

Adam Chandler – Reel Film Media

Simon Dixon – Hatmill

Family Business

Andy Bairstow – PFF Packaging Group

Beverley Goodall – Abacusbean

Innovation

Nigel Apperley – Trustist

Sarah Daniel – MOTIONrehab

Rob Atkin – PFF Packaging Group

Young Director

Sam Chamberlain – Chamberlain & Co

Tom Maxwell – Twisted USA-LLC Group

Chloë Clover – Wander Films

Sarah Foster – Comply Direct

Omar Bahadur – Faraday Drinks

Agility and Resilience

Chris Simes – Collingwood Learning Solutions

Rob Atkin – PFF Packaging Group

Emma Conroy – Inclusive Consulting

Nicky Jolley – HR2day

Sam Chamberlain – Chamberlain & Co

Mark Wallace – Tribosonics

Dawn Carney – Fresh Pastures

Karen Mosley – HLM Architects

Start Up

Emma Conroy – Inclusive Consulting

Sarah Daniel – MOTIONrehab

Chloë Clover and Lou Tonner – Wander Films

Equality, Diversity and Inclusion

Karen Mosley – HLM Architects

Emma Conroy – Inclusive Consulting

Revealed on the evening of the awards ceremony will be the winners of the Non-Executive and Public Sector categories as well as the recipients of the Chartered Director, Judges’ Special and Chair’s awards.

