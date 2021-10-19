The Institute of Directors (IoD) has revealed the names of the business leaders shortlisted in its Director of the Year Awards 2021 for Yorkshire and the North East.
The finalists represent the full spectrum and diversity of business and industry, from young entrepreneurs to experienced public and private sector leaders.
The winners will be revealed at a virtual awards ceremony on 18 November.
The judging panel was chaired by Simon Walton, managing partner of Berwick Partners/Odgers Berndtson, Leeds. He was joined by Ian Dormer of Rosh Engineering; Margaret Wood, ICW (UK); Diane Cheesebrough, Bloom/V4 UK Holdings; and Keith Jackson, Brandon Medical.
Simon said: “Congratulations go to everyone who has made the shortlist which is a fantastic achievement in itself. The high standard of leadership required in business during the last year shines through in all our finalists.”
Delroy Beverley, chair of IoD Yorkshire and the North East, said: “We are delighted to be staging our prestigious awards after a very challenging time for all of those in business.
“We look forward to celebrating our winners and showcasing their achievements which demonstrate the strength and diversity of directors in our region.”
The shortlist is:
Small to Medium Business (up to £50m)
Matthew Ware – Intelligent Servers
Nigel Apperley – Trustist
Karen Mosley – HLM Architects
Neil Moles – Progeny
Adam Chandler – Reel Film Media
Simon Dixon – Hatmill
Family Business
Andy Bairstow – PFF Packaging Group
Beverley Goodall – Abacusbean
Innovation
Nigel Apperley – Trustist
Sarah Daniel – MOTIONrehab
Rob Atkin – PFF Packaging Group
Young Director
Sam Chamberlain – Chamberlain & Co
Tom Maxwell – Twisted USA-LLC Group
Chloë Clover – Wander Films
Sarah Foster – Comply Direct
Omar Bahadur – Faraday Drinks
Agility and Resilience
Chris Simes – Collingwood Learning Solutions
Rob Atkin – PFF Packaging Group
Emma Conroy – Inclusive Consulting
Nicky Jolley – HR2day
Sam Chamberlain – Chamberlain & Co
Mark Wallace – Tribosonics
Dawn Carney – Fresh Pastures
Karen Mosley – HLM Architects
Start Up
Emma Conroy – Inclusive Consulting
Sarah Daniel – MOTIONrehab
Chloë Clover and Lou Tonner – Wander Films
Equality, Diversity and Inclusion
Karen Mosley – HLM Architects
Emma Conroy – Inclusive Consulting
Revealed on the evening of the awards ceremony will be the winners of the Non-Executive and Public Sector categories as well as the recipients of the Chartered Director, Judges’ Special and Chair’s awards.
