The lottery is a popular pastime in the Northeast of England, and Newcastle Upon Tyne makes it into the top ten postcodes for success in the game in the country. Along with playing the national draw, scratch cards are popular among residents here. There have been some famous winners in the area who have used their fortunes for worthy causes as well. The physical act of scratching cards with a coin, however, could be going out of style. In fact, there are now a great number of options online when it comes to this form of gambling.

Online Scratch Cards Have a Variety of Appealing Themes

As with most things in life, the internet has come along and made things much simpler. There is no longer any need for us to leave the house and go to the nearest Morrisons or Co-op in search of a scratch card, with the web offering a much easier route towards getting hold of this type of action.

Scratch cards have always been designed with varying themes to appeal to a wide range of people, but this idea has been pushed even further online. Some of the intriguing themes available in online scratchcards include Treasure Time Traveller, Ladies Night, and Deal or No Deal Quick Scratch. With all the different options available, players can easily find something that will appeal to them. There are different ways to play all the cards as well. For instance, some may require players to match a symbol to a monetary amount. Others would require players to match three identical values.

Famous Scratch Card Winners in the Northeast

As all players should know, there’s no certainty that playing scratch cards will yield any returns. However, the cards found online can be trusted to stick to a set return to player percentage of around 90 per cent. This means that there is a fairly good chance of getting some returns on them, but a lot of the time it will be fairly small pay-outs and not the major jackpots.

Darren Donaghey and his wife Kate, both from Newcastle, celebrate their £1 million @TNLUK #Monopoly scratchcard win at Maften Hall in #Northumberland today pic.twitter.com/cFjGgxjXkA — North News (@northnews) September 14, 2018

This doesn’t mean that players can’t hope, though, and there have been a few cases of people in the Northeast winning big on scratch cards over the years. Some of them have even made it into the news. One of the most famous occurrences was in 2018 when a Newcastle couple gained nationwide recognition for winning £1 million on a £5 scratch card. Darren and Kate Donaghey decided to use the money to buy a new house with a specialised sensory room for their two autistic children. This is one case in which lottery money has been put to good use, and not just frittered away on extravagant luxuries.

Online scratch cards would most certainly appeal to people in the Northeast, as there are a high number of lottery players here. The choice of themes, along with the ease of access, make these internet-based games a good alternative to their physical counterparts.