Tees Valley businesses can hear about supply chain opportunities from those involved in some of the UK’s largest industrial projects, including HS2 and the Dogger Bank and Sofia windfarms.

Showcase Tees Valley 2022 will feature over 12 speakers representing businesses and organisations operating across key sectors, including infrastructure and construction, advanced manufacturing, offshore, and renewable energy.

It is expected the all-day networking event, held at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough, on 4th May, will attract up to 250 delegates from supply chain companies across the Tees Valley seeking to actively promote their businesses.

Organised by RTC North as part of the Tees Valley Business Challenge, speakers include Tom Nightingale, North East stakeholder manager for wind farm developer Equinor, Benjamin Shaw, head of operations and capture at Lockheed Martin UK Space, Robin Lapish, senior supply chain manager at HS2, and Graham Wright, supply chain manager at RWE Renewables.

Other leading businesses and organisations taking part are: Hitachi Rail, BP, Keir, Paragon Rapid Technologies, Tomlinson Hall, and RTC North.

Subjects under discussion will include the National HS2 project, Dogger Bank Wind Farm, and Sofia Windfarm.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “We have a wealth of brilliant supply chain businesses operating across Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool, ready to grab opportunities with both hands. We’re also seeing huge projects get under way from international, household-name companies, eager to support our region, engage with its expertise and help drive SME growth. This event is a fantastic chance for them to come together, network and share knowledge and I’d urge SMEs across all sectors to take a look and sign up.”

Alan Whittaker, programme manager of RTC North, which specialises in helping organisations across the North of England innovate, compete, and grow, said: “This event brings together innovative businesses and brands with those in the supply chain that can support them as they evolve and grow.

“Showcase Tees Valley will act as a catalyst in establishing and fostering meaningful relationships within this forward-looking supply chain.

“It allows businesses and organisations to reconnect and collaborate while promoting the undoubted capabilities and expertise that exists here in the Tees Valley. It’s about creating positive outcomes for all those taking part.

Leonie Hilsdon, group marketing manager of Darlington-based Paragon Rapid Technologies, said: “We are pleased to take part in this in-person event that allows us to restore those connections previously broken by the pandemic.

“It further enables us to learn about those go-ahead businesses that have either gone under the radar or have emerged during the upheaval of the past two years.

“As an SME business that specialises in making rapid prototypes and manufacturing component parts for a range of sectors, including automotive, industrial, medical, and renewables, we are constantly looking to diversify our networks. Our advanced manufacturing technologies enable our customers to flex their supply chains – this event offers the ideal opportunity to make vital connections with new investors in North East and demonstrate that many of their supply chain needs can be met here.”

Showcase Tees Valley 2022 runs from 9am to 5pm on Wednesday 4th May. To register visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/showcase-tees-valley-2022-registration-301375922497