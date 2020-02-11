As a homeowner, the last thing you’d want to experience is a bed bug infestation. If you have sensitive skin, it will almost be impossible to sleep. The discomfort is not something you’d want to experience for extended periods of time. That is why it is imperative that you’re getting to the bottom of the problem in order to restore order in the home. If you’ve never had bed bugs in your home, it can be hard to know exactly what you’re dealing with. There are some tale-tale signs that you have bed bugs in the home and we’re going to highlight some of them.

Uncomfortable Nights

This is one of the signs that you have a bed bug infestation. If you’re finding it hard to sleep because of discomfort, it is imperative that you’re investigating. Bed bugs are found in the bed. This is because it is where humans spend most of the nights and it is the time the bed bugs are most active. When you find yourself developing itchy welts in the morning, there is a high chance that you’re dealing with a bed bug outbreak. The best thing would be to get in touch with an exterminator.

Itchy Bites

Bed bugs are known to leave red itchy bites on victims. You’ll not know you have bed bugs until you start noticing the marks. If the welts are in a zigzag formation, there is a high chance that the bites are from a bed bug. As much as bed bugs don’t spread the disease to humans, the bites can be extremely irritating, especially if you have sensitive skin.

Smell

Bed bugs have a distinctive smell and you’re likely to notice it if you’re keen enough. The smell is unpleasant and if you’ve never had to deal with bed bugs, it will be hard to know the source. Bed bugs are good at hiding and will only come out at night to feed.

Physical Presence

There is a chance that you might see the bed bugs physically. If it has reached this point, there is a high chance that you’re dealing with a serious infestation. The bed bugs will not be trying to hide as there are just too many of them. At this point, you’ll have no other option but to look for pest control experts. This should be a big challenge provided you’re doing research. You can save yourself the trouble by reaching out to a company like A1 Bed Bug Exterminator Atlanta.

Buggy Bed

This is also another sign that you have bed bugs. When they feed, they’ll leave bloodstains all over. The bloodstains look like rust spots. You can inspect the corners of the bed just to be sure you’re dealing with bed bugs. They will also shed skin on a regular basis which is not uncommon and you’re likely to find their exoskeleton during the search.

Inspecting the Bed

If you suspect that you’re dealing with a bed bug infestation, the first thing you’d want to do is to inspect the bed. Make sure to strip the box and spring and the mattress as those are the common hiding places for bed bugs. In addition to the bed, you will also need to inspect the rooms just to ensure that the spread is not as serious. Since bed bugs are good at hiding, the alternative would be to look for an exterminator. There are companies out there that will ensure that the problem is being resolved once and for all. They use sniffer dogs that are trained to spot areas that bed bugs could be hiding.

Getting an Exterminator

If you’ve confirmed your suspicion or just want to be sure, getting in touch with an exterminator will not be such a bad idea. A well trained and experienced exterminator will get to the bottom of the problem in the shortest time possible. Make sure to research the experience of the exterminator or company that you’re working with. You don’t want to invite amateurs to your home who will end up doing a shoddy job. Make sure to ask about the chemicals and techniques that are going to be used for pest control.

To sum it up, anyone can have bed bugs in their home. It doesn’t matter the level of cleanliness. Once you’ve discovered you’re dealing with an outbreak, the focus would be to look for an experienced exterminator to take care of the situation.