Simpson & Partners ready to switch on and power up in Europe

Simpson & Partners Announces Expansion Plans Following Surge in Demand and Glowing Customer Feedback

Cotswolds, UK, 9th October 2025. Simpson & Partners, the British creator, designer and manufacturer of premium electric vehicle (EV) chargers, is proud to announce its next phase of growth and expansion across the UK and Europe.

This milestone comes on the back of exceptional customer feedback, a growing number of five-star Trustpilot reviews, and a surge in enquiries from across the continent.

Founded in the heart of the Cotswolds, Simpson & Partners has built a reputation for combining timeless design with cutting-edge technology and sustainability. Every charger is crafted in the UK with a focus on longevity, beauty, and environmental responsibility, helping households and businesses make the transition to electric vehicles with confidence and ease.

“We started Simpson & Partners with a simple belief, that EV charging should be beautiful, sustainable, and easy to understand,” said David Simpson, Co-Founder.

“We’re incredibly proud of how far we’ve come, and even more excited about what’s ahead. Our customers have told us they love the design, the simplicity, and the fact that our chargers are made here in the UK. That’s what drives us, making the move to electric feel natural, not overly technical and intimidating.”

“We set up Simpson & Partners because we really didn’t like the chargers that were available when we got our first electric car, so we decided to create a beautiful charger that people would be proud to have on their homes,” added Mandy Simpson, Co-Founder.

“It’s not just about functionality, it’s about beauty, sustainability, and trust. We’re thrilled to be expanding and helping more people across Europe make the switch to electric with confidence.”

With over 90% of Trustpilot reviews rating the company five stars, customers consistently praise the intuitive ordering process, responsive support team, and the elegant design of the chargers — often described as “beautiful,” “stylish,” and “built to last.” The company’s ethos of craftsmanship, transparency, and customer-first service has resonated deeply with EV owners and installers alike.

Simpson & Partners chargers are available in a wide range of colours to suit any home or business and are installed by a trusted network of professional installers. Chargers can be fixed to a wall or free-standing.

Designed to be universally compatible and easy to use, the chargers help demystify EV technology for everyday users, making the switch to electric vehicles less intimidating and more empowering.

As the UK and Europe accelerates towards net zero, Simpson & Partners is proud to play a role in supporting this transition. Every charger is a step toward a cleaner, greener future — without compromising on style or simplicity.