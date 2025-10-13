The Austin Motor Company confirms the appointment of first new Austin retail dealer in over 40 years

Austin Motor Company have appointed Shortfield Garage Limited in Godalming as the Austin retail and after sales service dealer for Surrey.

New showroom will initially present the new Austin Arrow with further model launches planned.

The new dealer will be known as Austin Surrey and will offer full facilities for sales, service and parts and have an exceptional reputation for their service workshops standards.

8th October 2025, Rayne, Essex, UK: The Austin Motor Company Limited are today pleased to announce the appointment of Shortfield Garage Limited of Godalming, Surrey as our newest Austin Motor Company retailer, the first in over 40 years. This is an important step in The Austin Motor Company’s exciting plans to establish an all-new Austin dealer network across the UK and Europe.

Operating since 2009, Shortfield Garages have built a strong tradition of putting customers first. Over the last 16 years the business has built a loyal customer base, specialising in the sales, servicing, and MOT of quality used cars.

Commenting, Nigel Gordon-Stewart, Chairman and CEO, Austin Motor Company Limited said, “We are pleased to announce the appointment of our first new dealer, Shortfield Garage, to our Austin network, to be known as Austin Surrey. We look forward to working closely with Andy Parsons, Darren Belmore and all the Austin Surrey team as they grow their business under the Austin brand. Austin Surrey is the first of our new dealers to be appointed in the renaissance of the Austin brand with more appointments to come across the UK, into Europe and in markets in which Austin previously held a prominent position.”

The family-run business has been appointed to represent Austin in Surrey, providing customers across the county an accessible new home for Austin. Their new showroom, right by the mainline station into London Waterloo, will stock both the Heritage and Contemporary models in the expanding Austin Motor range.

Andy Parsons agreed: “Darren and I have spent many years in the motor industry and having met with Nigel Gordon Stewart and Paul Fox at the Austin Arrow’s debut at the EV show in docklands earlier this year, we were excited about the prospects and the plans for the brand. We are genuinely thrilled about the rebirth of Austin. As passionate fans of one of Britain’s most iconic automotive brands, we are proud to become the first UK dealer. We look forward to growing the Austin brand and helping to write an exciting new chapter in the legacy of this legendary name. With ever growing energy costs and the ongoing challenges to our climate we are delighted to be partnering with a motor brand with such a focus on renewable energy and a greener planet with electric vehicles. We would like to extend a warm welcome to all our future Austin customers to drop in to see us at our showroom on Mill Lane in Godalming.”