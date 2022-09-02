With festival season in full swing, ŠKODA UK has created the ENYAQ iV 80 FestEVal that’s kitted out with space for up to four people to sleep, plus innovative campsite equipment

Milton Keynes, 25 July 2022 – ŠKODA UK has created a one-off ENYAQ iV 80 FestEVal for the summer season. Innovative camping additions include a boot-mounted camping box with extendable bed, luxury roof tent, and campsite extras to provide zero-emission accommodation for festivals and camping getaways.

Following two years of interrupted summers, the UK summer festival and holiday season is back underway. To celebrate, ŠKODA has created the one-of-a-kind ENYAQ iV 80 FestEVal that provides camping accommodation for those looking to hit the road for an electrifying summer of outdoor adventures and festivals with an eco-conscious twist.

The headline act inside the ENYAQ iV 80 FestEVal is an innovative boot-based camping unit – made by Czech manufacturer, EGOE. The EGOE ‘box’ is one of the first of its size and fits perfectly into the ENYAQ iV’s spacious 585-litre boot. It effortlessly slides out of the boot of the car on the campsite and has an integrated gas cooker, collapsible sink with tap and hose, preparation area and ample storage all included within.

The flexibility and design of the unit allows the rear seats to still be usable on the move, and when parked up at the campsite, it provides one of two sleeping areas in the ENYAQ iV 80 FestEVal – one of the only electric cars with room for up to four people to sleep.

The double bed frame can be put together in minutes, extending across the folded rear seats. The mattress cushions store on top of the box and provide comfortable in-car accommodation for two.

The second sleeping space is in the streamlined roof tent. Offering premium sleeping quarters in a practical package – just like the ENYAQ iV – the easy-to-use accommodation is accessed via a ladder that is stored inside the tent box when closed. The tent itself can be set up and taken down in a matter of minutes and has netting inside for storage, a solar powered fan and an integrated torch for enhanced comfort and convenience. The aerodynamic design aligns to the ENYAQ iV’s impressive streamline credentials (Cd 0.257), while still offering spacious sleeping room for two.

Every element of the ENYAQ iV 80 FestEVal’s camping set-up is designed to be effortless. Space-saving camping chairs and table are set up and collapsed within seconds, ready for use as soon as campers arrive onsite. After the music has stopped onstage, campers can continue the party through the ENYAQ iV’s eight-speaker sound system, while interior ambient lighting provides additional atmosphere into the evenings.

ENYAQ iV – the perfect package

The ENYAQ iV makes for the perfect car for all-electric road trips, with its class-leading interior space with up to 585 litres of luggage capacity (1,710 litres with the rear seats folded) and up to 338 miles of range between charges. The 82kWh battery pack of the ENYAQ iV 80 can be charged at speeds of up to 135kW with 80 per cent charge possible in under 30 minutes, meaning more time can be spent exploring.

To maximise efficiency on the move, every ENYAQ iV features a brake energy recuperation system that harnesses energy normally lost under braking and deceleration to increase the electric range. The level of regeneration can be adjusted using the paddles on the steering wheel with three intensity levels to choose from when the dedicated B-mode is chosen via the gear selector.

State-of-the-art connectivity is controlled via a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment, supported by a digital instrument cluster ahead of the driver. The digital experience can also be enhanced by a head-up display that features augmented reality, making life on the move as easy and safe as possible.

A permanent internet connection allows campers to make use of a Wi-Fi connection for up to eight devices, while in everyday driving ensures all information and systems are up to date. Drivers can also make use of a connected app to schedule and control charging and cabin pre-conditioning – making the beginning of every journey a comfortable one whatever the weather. ŠKODA’s Air Care system ensures the air inside the cabin of the ENYAQ iV is as clean and pure as possible.

Every ENYAQ iV features spacious accommodation and five Design Selection interiors to choose from: Loft, Lounge, Suite, EcoSuite and SportLine, with a design theme to suit all tastes and requirements.

