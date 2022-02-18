Fully updated KAROQ SUV to start from £25,950 OTR

Revised front and rear end design

Three trim levels: SE Drive, SE L and SportLine

High equipment levels with new technology including Full Matrix LED headlights

Two petrol and two diesel engine options – all from Volkswagen Group EVO family

DSG automatic and four-wheel-drive available on selected models

Milton Keynes, 4 February: ŠKODA has announced pricing and specifications for the fully updated KAROQ SUV ahead of its arrival in the UK in spring. The model will feature a host of design improvements, higher equipment levels and more efficient drivetrains.

The UK range will feature three familiar trim levels: SE Drive, SE L and SportLine with customers able to choose from a range of two petrol and two diesel powertrains. Prices range from £25,950 OTR for the 1.0 TSI SE Drive model up to £37,760 OTR for the range-topping SportLine 2.0 TDI 150PS DSG 4×4.

KAROQ SE Drive

SE Drive models start from £25,950 OTR and come generously equipped with 17-inch Scutus alloy wheels, Amundsen touchscreen navigation and LED headlights (low functionality) as standard. SE Drive models also feature rear LED lights with welcome effect and dynamic indicators, colour multifunction trip computer, Smartlink with wireless Apple CarPlay and rear parking sensors as standard.

KAROQ SE L

SE L models are priced from £27,785 OTR and build on the high specification of SE Drive, adding 18-inch Miran alloy wheels, chrome roof rails and window surround, Winter Pack (which includes heated steering wheel and front seats, heated windscreen washer nozzles and headlight washers) and VarioFlex seating. Keyless entry and start/stop system and an extended rear spoiler and the Parking Pack that includes rear view camera and front parking sensors, complete the standard specification.

KAROQ SportLine

SportLine models start from £31,835 OTR and feature Full LED Matrix headlights with AFS (adaptive front light system), LED interior light pack and a panoramic sunroof. Metallic paint and an electrically operated boot and virtual pedal are also standard, along with a Winter Pack and Parking pack that includes front and rear parking sensors and a rear-view camera

KAROQ overview

The updated KAROQ delivers a further evolution of ŠKODA’s acclaimed design language and features a number of styling features. These include a wider, hexagonal ŠKODA grille, slimmer headlights and aerodynamically optimised alloy wheels with black Aero trims. The new wheels, rear window finlets and a new rear spoiler all improve the car’s aerodynamics while lowering its CO2 emissions. New technologies – such as full-LED Matrix headlights and an expanded range of assistance systems – are also available to order for the first time.

KAROQ will be available from launch with four engine options; two petrol and two diesel. The petrol range consists of a 1.0 TSI unit that develops 110PS and a 1.5 TSI motor that produces 150PS. The latter can be specified with a seven-speed DSG. The diesel line-up features a 2.0 TDI with outputs of 116PS and 150PS. As with the petrol range, the higher power unit can be ordered with a seven-speed DSG. The 2.0 TDI can also be specified with four-wheel-drive.

All four KAROQ engines come from the Volkswagen Group’s range of EVO engines and feature a number of engineering enhancements to further improve efficiency. For the diesels, weight-optimised crankshafts and extensive modifications to the exhaust gas routing result in lower fuel consumption. In addition, the TDIs are equipped with a further developed SCR exhaust gas treatment system and two catalytic converters.

The 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI engines feature an innovative powder-coated layer measuring just 150 mm (0.15 mm) that replaces cast-iron cylinder liners. This reduces internal friction, which lowers fuel consumption and emissions. Through better distribution and dissipation of heat in the combustion chamber, it also lowers the thermal load on the engine. Equipped with Active Cylinder Technology (ACT), the 1.5 TSI automatically shuts down two cylinders when engine load is low, thereby further reducing fuel consumption.

Order books for the new KAROQ open on 17 February with first deliveries expected late Spring.