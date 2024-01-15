Škoda partners with Parkopedia to introduce convenient in-car payments with new Pay to Fuel service

Pay to Fuel allows drivers to pay for fuel via the car’s infotainment system, skipping the queue at the cashier

The service is now available in six European countries, with more scheduled to go live in the future

22 November 2023 – Mladá Boleslav, Czech Republic / London, UK

Škoda is expanding its digital services to include Pay to Fuel in collaboration with our partner organisation Parkopedia, who Škoda also works with for the existing Pay to Park service. The new Pay to Fuel service makes paying after refuelling quicker and more convenient for Škoda drivers, with motorists able to save time by paying directly through the car’s infotainment system. This service is now available in six European countries, (a current list is available here), with plans to include more countries and fuel stations in the future.

The stations supporting Pay to Fuel are listed in the in-car navigation. After choosing one of these, the vehicle automatically recognises the fuel station upon arrival. The driver opens the app on the vehicle’s display, confirms the petrol station and enters the pump number. After refuelling, the amount of fuel is confirmed on the infotainment screen and the payment is processed via debit or credit card. All common cards are accepted. The driver then receives a transaction notification in the MyŠkoda app and on the vehicle screen and can pull away.

Available for all Škoda ICE vehicles with Amundsen or Columbus infotainment systems

In addition to an up-to-date Amundsen or Columbus infotainment system with a touchscreen of 9.2 inches or larger, the service requires an active Škoda Connect account with the Remote Access feature enabled. Using the MyŠkoda smartphone app, users enter and verify their payment card once. Pay to Fuel is available for all Škoda ICE model series sold in European markets. The service is provided in collaboration with Parkopedia, Mastercard and the German FinTech company ryd.

Different countries, different networks, one app

Pay to Fuel is currently available in Belgium, Denmark, Luxembourg, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. Portugal and Spain will follow soon. There are also plans to launch the service in the Czech market.

Commenting on the new service, Markus Dohl, VP of Sales & Business Development Europe at Parkopedia, said: “We are pleased to expand our services with Škoda Auto and continue to deliver industry-leading in-car payments for their drivers. Drivers benefit from a seamless and secure payment process across all available services, accessed directly through the vehicle’s infotainment system, without having to leave the vehicle, use third-party mobile apps or re-enter payment details for each transaction. Pay to Fuel simplifies the process of fuel payments, making it just as convenient as our existing Pay to Park service which has been well received by Škoda customers since launch.”