Bentley awarded ‘Net Zero Plastic to Nature’ accreditation for a second year

Internationally-recognised accolade part of Bentley Motors’ industry-leading environmental initiatives

Accreditation by South Pole, a climate company, reflects ongoing commitment to waste management and traceability procedures

Bentley Motors has ambitious policies on zero waste-to-landfill and adheres to a strong protocol for plastic waste from its production site in Crewe

Bentley was the first car manufacturer to receive South Pole accreditation in 2022 after successful waste stewardship appraisal

2022 certification in line with Bentley’s Beyond100 strategy to support ambitious environmental commitments

(Crewe, 22 November 2023) Bentley Motors has been awarded ‘Net Zero Plastic to Nature’ status for a second consecutive year. The internationally-recognised accreditation, from the climate company, South Pole, followed a rigorous waste stewardship appraisal of the company’s campus and local operations. Bentley was the first car manufacturer to receive the ground-breaking certification in 2022 but South Pole’s latest endorsement reflects the firm’s ongoing efforts to support ambitious environmental commitments, across its manufacturing operations to the end-consumer.

South Pole’s first in-depth appraisal in 2021 resulted in a widespread re-assessment of Bentley’s plastics footprint on the environment. The assessment covered operational macro-plastic parts packaging used in logistics and manufacturing, and the disposal of plastic protection downstream at global dealerships. It also assessed micro-plastic emissions from tyre abrasion as part of the logistics and product lifecycle.

To secure Net Zero Plastic to Nature status in 2022, Bentley significantly increased the level of waste management and traceability for its plastic waste, with a successful achievement: 97 per cent of plastic waste was processed in 2022, lowering the non-processed plastic waste to be mitigated. All inbound logistics packaging is processed, including zero waste-to-landfill and export minimisation. Bentley subsequently invested in certified units supporting ‘Second Life Thailand’, a plastic waste collection project focussing on ocean-bound and land plastic recovery, recycling and reuse. The amount of funding towards mitigation matched the full volume of non-processed plastic waste found in 2022.

Andreas Lehe, Board Member for Manufacturing at Bentley Motors, said:

“Bentley’s aim is to be the world’s most sustainable, luxury automotive brand. Our Beyond100 strategy is reinventing every aspect of the business and the Net Zero Plastic to Nature award is further proof of our efforts to address our environmental impact.

“For example, at our production headquarters in Crewe, we are working closely with our waste management suppliers to ensure that all waste is treated, while implementing plastic reduction and optimisation initiatives to cut plastic usage. This includes a reduction in the overall size of our textile car covers, and a new collaboration with our UK waste manager, Veolia on the proper management of the waste it generates at our Crewe facility.

“Nevertheless, we are aware plastic usage extends beyond the manufacturing process. Plastics are used in the delivery of vehicles to dealerships and customers. These are all waste management concerns that we continue to address in our Beyond100 strategy.”

Sebastian Benndorf, Director of Production Planning at Bentley Motors, added:

“South Pole has again supported Bentley with our global understanding of the company’s plastics footprint. The new waste stewardship appraisal has given Bentley a further insight into our global operations and the impact it has on the environment. We continue to make every effort to ensure we achieve the aims of Beyond100 and tackle plastic waste issues head-on.”

South Pole advises leading companies on their climate journeys to achieve net zero emissions. With its global Climate Solutions platform, it implements comprehensive strategies that help organisations across the world build resilience and turn climate action into long-term business opportunities. It is aligned with the aims of the Paris Agreement and UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).