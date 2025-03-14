Small business growth forecasts hit 2025 peak for media and marketing sector

As 2025 gets underway, small businesses in the media and marketing sector have been the most likely to predict growth for the first quarter of the year (47%).

The positive position for Q1 2025 is also the result of a consistently high percentage of small businesses also investing time and resources backing new growth initiatives. In Q1 2025, 86% of media and marketing enterprises said they were working on new initiatives to achieve further growth for future. Key initiatives being actioned included: Keeping fixed costs down (50%), improving cash flow (37%), expanding into new markets overseas (28%), re-assessing finance commitments (14%) and investing in new equipment (14%)

Joanna Morris, Head of Insight at Novuna Business Finance comments on 2025 market overview: “

“These findings are all from The Business Barometer study, which has tracked small business growth outlook every quarter since 2015. The latest data suggests a mood or caution offset by a deep resilience. Ever since Brexit and Covid, small businesses have responded to short-term challenges with resilience and by investing in new initiatives to power future growth. And already, we are seeing this for 2025.”

“At Novuna Business Finance, we are committed to supporting established small businesses across these sectors with simple and competitive funding and to help them focus on getting their funding structure right. To help small businesses fulfil their true potential we also need to stop and listen. The Business Barometer study has proven to be a helpful resource to given us a glimpse into the minds of small business owners – how they plan, how they grow and how their react to the world events and issues that shape their market, present challenges and allow for opportunities.”