smart unveils the all-new #3: The iconic brand’s first-ever sports utility coupé celebrates world premiere

smart’s first-ever sports utility coupé, the smart #3*, celebrates its official world premiere in Shanghai.

Sharing the same design philosophy as the smart #1, the Mercedes-Benz global design team have charged the all-new smart #3 with a premium and sporty look – both inside and out.

The exterior silhouette of the all-new smart #3 creates a vibrant and elegant body, while the spacious interior architecture offers a futuristic and premium yet sporty experience.

High-resolution imagery of the smart #3 can be downloaded here.

17 April 2023, Leinfelden-Echterdingen, Germany: smart has officially launched its first-ever sports utility coupé, the smart #3, at an exclusive brand event during the Auto Shanghai show. The design of the smart #3 represents an even sportier interpretation of the design philosophy created exclusively by Mercedes-Benz global design team, while keeping state-of-the-art connectivity as the guiding principle. With the launch of the smart #3, smart remains true to its original pioneering vision of exploring the best solutions for future urban mobility.

Dirk Adelmann, CEO smart Europe:

“We are proud to finally present our first-ever sports utility coupé, the all-new smart #3 to the world. As an all-electric pioneer smart is committed to uncompromising quality of experience and interactions. Our goal has always been to address the multifaceted and changing needs for mobility. Therefore, smart will keep on expanding its product family to offer a variety of cars that optimally suit different customer groups and lifestyles.”

Premium design inside and out

The design of the smart #3 is defined by seamless, smooth lines and athletic curves, aimed at enhancing its aerodynamic performance. The body is further accentuated with numerous design details. At the front, slimmed down CyberSparks LED headlights are paired with a distinctive “shark nose” and A-shape wide grill. On the sides, the prominent two-tone roof meets the smooth, continuous e-line that connects the A-pillar and C-pillar, creating an elegant sporty silhouette. The spoiler, C-pillar and the rear fender combine with the bumper to create a modern curvature, while taillights with pixelated elements enhance the vehicle’s premium feel.

In the interior, the cockpit reaffirms the model’s sporty energy with circular shapes evocative of turbine intakes, embedding voluminous elements throughout the calm and stylish architecture. The sculpted dashboard flows seamlessly into a high console, housing the central cockpit, a 12.8-inch elevated central screen.

The combination of natural light from the halo roof and artificial illumination from multi-coloured ambient lighting further enhances the airy interior atmosphere. Thanks to a longer wheelbase the smart #3 offers an even more spacious interior. Integrated headrests additionally increase the driving comfort and underline the sporty interior design concept. Meanwhile, the infotainment system, equipped with a 13-speaker Beats® Soundsystem, complements the avant-garde smart #3 cabin experience.

Furthermore, the smart #3 will come in new and exciting colours, including a vibrant Photon Orange Metallic and a futuristic Electric Blue Matte exterior as well as a new Vibrant Brown interior variant.

The smart #3 will be presented to the European audience at IAA in September 2023, before launching in the respective European markets early next year. Further details on the new smart #3 for the European market will be released at a later stage.

The first model in the new product range, the smart #1, has made its European market debut and is set to arrive in the UK in summer this year.

*The vehicle is in the EU homologation procedure, which is expected to be completed in August 2023. smart will publish the official values through its usual channels as soon as the homologation process is finalized. Shown vehicle may contain optional equipment and features which might eventually not be applicable to all markets. Further information on the official fuel consumption and the official specific CO 2 emissions of new passenger cars can be found in the “Guide to Fuel Consumption, CO 2 Emissions and Electricity Consumption of New Passenger Cars” which is available free of charge at all sales outlets, from Deutsche Automobile Treuhand Gmbh (DAT), Hellmutch-Hirth-Str. 1, 73760 Ostfildern Scharnhausen, Germany, and at www.dat.de.

