German Engineering and Precision Infused with American Ingenuity and Passion

Nashville, Tennessee – September 27, 2022 – Smit Vehicle Engineering (SVE), the Tennessee-based specialty vehicle engineering company driven by its founders’ lifelong fascination with BMW Motorsport, will debut its newest Oletha Coupe prototype vehicle during the 2022 Audrain Newport Concours and Motor Week in Newport, Rhode Island September 28th through October 2nd. Following the company’s successful launch of its original V8-powered Oletha Coupe prototype during Monterey Car Week in 2021, SVE has created a new variant intended for clients with a sophisticated reverence and appreciation of BMW’s iconic naturally aspirated 6-cylinder engines.

According to co-founder Kaess Smit, the origins of the Oletha Coupe are based in the technical and engineering acumen shared by him and his brother Willem, applied to the pursuit of their childhood dreams of BMW. “By fusing the latest developments in engineering and manufacturing technologies with the mechanical masterpieces of the past, we believe we are blending powerful motorsport performance with something elegant and refined, something understated yet incredibly exciting,” said Kaess.

The Smit brothers first came together as Smit Vehicle Engineering in 2019, following individual stints with high-tech manufacturing and engineering companies including General Electric, Tesla Motors, Faraday Future, Singer Vehicle Design, San Diego Composites, and Applied Composites. Most recently, SVE relocated its operations from Southern California to a new 6,000-square-foot facility outside of Nashville, Tennessee where all restoration, modification, and assembly work on client vehicles began in Summer 2022.

Clients pursuing an Oletha Coupe can now select from two of the finest naturally aspirated motors ever created by BMW Motorsport. SVE-tuned motor options now encompass more than a decade of dominance of the International Engine of the Year Award (3.0-4.0-liter category).

SVE-tuned 4.4-liter S65 V8, outputting 450hp+, previously shown during Monterey Car Week 2021

SVE-tuned 3.4-liter S54 I6, outputting 400hp, to debut during Audrain Motor Week 2022

While much is familiar between the two Oletha siblings, their details and demeanor are quite distinct. Co-founder Willem Smit notes that a motorsport induction noise dominates the aural experience of the 6-cylinder S54 Oletha Coupe – a unique symphony of the carbon fiber intake manifold, six individual throttle bodies, and solid rocker arm valvetrain spinning to 8,000 rpm.

A 6-speed manual transmission remains the preferred option for gear selection. Vehicle weight is less than 3,000 pounds dry, approximately 100 pounds less than a comparably equipped 8-cylinder S65 Oletha Coupe. The same 50:50 weight distribution, exceptionally rigid chassis, and bespoke carbon fiber body are shared across motor options. The 6-cylinder S54 powered vehicles are visually differentiated from their 8-cylinder S65 powered siblings by a new hood design. Additional motor configurations are available and can be tailored to client requirements and specifications.

Smit at Audrain Newport Concours and Motor Week

Both Oletha Coupes will be shown throughout the Audrain Motor Week, where Kaess and Willem Smit will also be available to provide insight on each vehicle. The all-new SVE-tuned 6-cylinder S54 Oletha Coupe prototype will be on display Thursday – Sunday in the Concours Village, while the original 8-cylinder S65 Oletha Coupe prototype will show at ‘The Gathering’ at Rough Point Museum on Friday at 11am – 5pm. For more information on Smit Vehicle Engineering, please visit: www.smitve.com and Instagram @smitve