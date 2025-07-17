In an industry where speed, innovation, and adaptability rule the game, iGaming companies can’t afford to play it safe. One brand that’s anything but conventional is Soft2Bet—a tech-forward platform group making serious waves across Europe and beyond. At the core of Soft2Bet’s success is Uri Poliavich, a founder with both a product-first mindset and a long-term global vision. While Uri laid the foundation, the company’s ongoing expansion is being expertly navigated by a leadership team that knows how to execute—and fast.

Martin Collins and Soft2Bet’s Global Playbook

Guiding that expansion is Martin Collins, Soft2Bet’s Chief Business Development Officer—and a man clearly not afraid of a bold move. From North America to Africa, Collins is charting a bold global course that combines sharp market localization with aggressive growth. In a recent interview, he shared a glimpse into Soft2Bet’s next phase—covering AI-driven personalization, and why the iGaming world needs its own Netflix-style experience. Read the interview to see how Soft2Bet plans to entertain the world—one tailored platform at a time.

In the conversation, Collins outlined Soft2Bet’s key focus areas for future growth:

AI-driven gameplay tailored to each individual user

Gamification as core design, not just a bonus feature

Localized branding for every market, from Tonibet in Canada to new launches in Africa

Expansion into regulated markets, including the U.S. and LATAM

The Vision Starts at the Top

Before Soft2Bet became a multi-market platform powerhouse, it was a bold idea in Uri Poliavich’s head—an idea rooted in doing things differently. While many startups chase scale first and strategy later, Uri took a more methodical path: build smart, build flexible, and build for the long game. That mindset is still baked into the company’s DNA today.

Technology That Scales with Ambition

Poliavich didn’t just want a tech stack—he wanted a launchpad. From day one, he built it to be modular and flexible, able to juggle multiple brands, markets, and player profiles without losing its footing. This isn’t plug-and-play with training wheels. It’s built to evolve, letting Soft2Bet roll out custom platforms while keeping everything tight behind the scenes. The result? Speed to market without the Frankenstein effect.

Regulation-Readiness by Design

Uri recognized early on that compliance isn’t just a formality—it’s essential for survival. Soft2Bet was built to navigate complex European and global regulations with agility. Whether adjusting to Ontario’s rules or preparing for the U.S., the company stays ahead of the curve. It anticipates.

User Experience That Feels Personal

For Uri, UX isn’t about flashy skins or gimmicks. It’s about relevance. He pushed for a design philosophy where players feel like the product was built just for them. From gamification layers to tailored promotions, everything is engineered to create moments of delight—and to keep players engaged beyond the first login.

Innovation as a Growth Engine

Innovation at Soft2Bet isn’t a side hustle—it’s central to everything they build. Enter MEGA (Motivational Engineering Gaming Application): a standalone, API-driven gamification engine designed to rival TikTok and Netflix for attention. With MEGA, operators can:

Deploy real-time quests, missions, and seasonal challenges—like snow-themed holiday events—through a simple API.

Customize player journeys with city/stadium builders, collectibles, or arcade-style mechanics.

Integrate across regulated markets thanks to its modular design—pick only the gamification layers you need.

Unlock impressive results: +65% net gaming revenue, +45% ARPU, 400% more screen time, and +50% in deposits.

Soft2Bet isn’t just scaling—it’s leveling up. Driven by Uri Poliavich’s sharp vision and a team that knows how to execute, the company blends cutting-edge tech with bold expansion and player-first thinking. This is only the beginning.