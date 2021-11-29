A family-run South Tyneside business has received a prestigious award by one of the UK’s leading magazines for construction and property professionals.

Established in 2011, DW Construction Ltd was recently awarded ‘Most Reliable Construction Business North East England’ by BUILD Magazine. The company specialises in property extensions, conversions and full renovations across the North East.

Founders Joanna and Dariusz Wisniewski were presented the prestigious award at BUILD’s Construction and Engineering awards. The award programme focuses on awarding those who have been working hard to contribute to the industry and have kept it moving forward despite the limited opportunities due to the pandemic.

The pandemic presented a difficult time for DW Construction, including a 3-month enforced closure and extreme shortage of materials – but the company is pleased to announce it is now flourishing and fully booked for 2022.

DW Construction offers a full service from detailed quote – including positive collaboration with architects, structural engineers, local authority building control, and other key partners – through to the full and final completion of the project.

For the remainder of 2021 and well into 2022, the business is continuing to build its network of contacts with regards to trusted and respected subcontractors who work with them on the more complex projects.

Joanna says: “The hands-on approach and family ethos of the business brings a drive for excellence across the board. We are wholly supported by an experienced team of professionals who are always on hand and ready to ensure that we achieve the best possible results for our customers.

“We are incredibly pleased to accept this prestigious award as a proud North East business. As a business, we are going from strength to strength – with 2022 fully booked and recent enquiries for 2023. A core principle for us and our unique selling point is that we will be present on site every day through to completion of the project. Our team is reliable, punctual and disciplined. We pride ourselves on our attention to detail and take both care and pride in our work and this is reflected in our recent award.”

Cllr Mark Walsh, Lead Member for Regeneration and Economy at South Tyneside Council said: “It’s wonderful to see a family-run South Tyneside business go from strength to strength and be recognised for its achievements in the North East. We wish DW Construction every success and look forward to its future in the region.”

To find out more about DW Construction, visit: https://www.facebook.com/dwconstructionltd/