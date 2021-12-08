One of the North East’s leading inward investment and business growth specialists has changed roles to set up and spearhead her own business support consultancy.

For almost six years, Ciara Slack, 36, of Gosforth, has been the senior investment manager at Invest Newcastle, where she was responsible for helping businesses locate to the city, expand, and thrive. In this role she was working within tech and digital, business and professional services sectors along with the growing FinTech cluster.

She recently left the inward investment arm of Newcastle Gateshead Initiative to launch HumanCentred HR. The new consultancy will specialise in HR, people practice and business growth support and advice for small and growing businesses.

“I had a wonderful time at Invest Newcastle. I supported a lot of exciting, new investments in the city and was particularly involved in providing business support that helped companies grow and develop. I want to take this experience and knowledge forward and focus on some key areas, especially around people performance,” explained Ciara.

She added: “One of the things that really interests me is the opportunity to work in genuine partnership with organisations and high growth SMEs to enhance their performance through their people.”

Through her new consultancy, Ciara has already formed associate partnerships with two other specialist business management consultancies, AuxinOKR and Mosaic Partners.

At AuxinOKR, a leading UK specialist in helping ambitious companies reach their true potential using the Objectives and Key Results (OKRs) framework, she is an executive coach supporting colleagues on getting the most out of their people and teams. She is already working with a professional services firm in the North East helping deliver OKRs into a growing business.

At Mosaic Partners, an organisational coaching and coach development consultancy, she will be a leadership consultant.

Ciara explained: “These are two exciting consultancies I’m delighted to have partnered with. They will provide a fantastic opportunity for me, but I hope my experience and network of contacts will bring some added value to the relationship.”