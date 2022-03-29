Award winning shows, epic firework displays and one of the country’s biggest street parties will make a truly memorable weekend of celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee on Friday, 3rd June and Saturday, 4th June at 11Arches in Bishop Auckland.

Kynren – An Epic Tale of England (Friday, June 3 from 6.30pm)

Kynren – An Epic Tale of England returns to its spectacular outdoor stage with an additional show marking the historic royal event.

Audiences embark on a thrilling journey through 2,000 years of history, myth and legend as they join young Arthur on his epic quest.

From Boudicca’s battles with the Romans to two world wars, via Vikings, Tudors, Stuarts, Queen Victoria and the Industrial Revolution, Kynren is a spellbinding, family-friendly experience delivering thrills, shocks, tears, laughs, goosebumps and gasps on a truly cinematic scale. The 8,000-seater Tribune provides panoramic views across the giant seven-and-a-half-acre outdoor stage.

Gates open at 6.30pm ahead of the live show at 9.15pm allowing visitors the opportunity to arrive early to relax with friends, enjoy casual dining or an exclusive 3 course dining experience, while also enjoying live lakeside jazz.

Adult tickets from £26, Under 18 from £16, Children 3 and under are free when sat on an adult’s lap.

Fina and the Platinum Street Party (Saturday, June 4 – gates open at 4.45pm, show at 5.30pm, Fireworks 9.30)

Gates open to the iconic venue for one of the largest Jubilee Street parties in the country. The afternoon begins with the latest original show Fina and The Golden Cape; an exciting tale of revenge, ambition, magic and bravery – an old-fashioned story with a 21st century hero.

The action-packed story unfolds as young Fina attempts to defend their village from the evil force of the Dark Rangers in a spectacular show which includes jousting, trick-riding, vaulting and chariot-racing – a unique combination in the UK for a single show.

Anne-Isabelle Daulon, CEO and co-founder of 11Arches, said: “We couldn’t be more excited about opening 11Arches Park to the public for this momentous day. Nothing will beat the feeling of seeing families here, all having a fantastic time!”

The adrenaline-filled equine show is brought vividly to life with 11Arches’ expert team of stunt riders and a stellar cast of around 50 and more than 15 horses, making it the biggest equine stunt show in the UK

Fina and the Golden Cape is a story told on a grand cinematic scale. Employing an atmospheric combination of spine-tingling score, pyrotechnics and live entertainment with the familiar voices of actors Hugh Bonneville (Hephy), Rory Kinnear (Marek), Ben Miller (Brom), Annabel Scholey (Fina) and Katy Carmichael (Sabine).

The show will be followed by live music on the lake before guests can enjoy a giant street party. There will be seating for up to 2500 guests outside and in the Arches Hall, with an open-air dance floor set to make it one of the largest jubilee street parties in the country.

At 9.30pm the evening will culminate with a light and water show with celebratory fireworks display to mark the Queen’s record-breaking 70-year reign.

Tickets go on sale from 18th March, limited to 2,500 people.

Show plus Platinum Hamper Experience, unreserved seating, hamper, live music and fireworks £30 for adults and £20 for children.

Show plus Platinum Arches Hall Experience fast track ticket check, reserved area with padded seats, three course dining, live music and fireworks – £59pp

A pre-booked Park and Ride Shuttle Bus Service to and from the site is also available and there is designated parking for Blue Badge Holders, subject to availability.

For more information and to book tickets go to www.11arches.com.

Editor’s Notes: Kynren – An Epic Tale of England is produced by 11Arches, a registered charity, whose objective is to produce world class shows and attractions, underpinned by an innovative and engaging arts, education and community development programme.

Kynren was created with world renowned Puy du Fou (winner of the prestigious Applause Award and the Thea Classic Award) as the artistic partner in its first season and has grown independently since, achieving a Certificate of Excellence since 2018 with consistent 5-star reviews in Trip Advisor.