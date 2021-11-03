TrackDays.co.uk uncovers the best haunts for thrillseekers to drive on this fright night

Race circuits such as Castle Combe and Goodwood are both rumoured to have phantom guests

Meanwhile, Snettertons’ resident ghoul, ‘Scary Tree’ reveals its disguise

It’s track or treat this Halloween, as leading driving experience provider TrackDays.co.uk is offering daredevils the chance to screech around the UK’s spellbinding race circuits, many of which hold their own spooky secrets.

The Cotswold village, Castle Combe, namesake of its racetrack is a site with numerous paranormal sightings. These include a ghostly miller seen hurrying home to a village cottage and reports of Viking battle cries which locals insist echo from the nearby Parsonage Wood.

Dan Jones, operation manager at TrackDays.co.uk, commented: “With Castle Combe racetrack neighbouring these eerie yet enchanting locations, daring drivers should keep their eyes peeled and ears open if they wish to leave with their own ghost story to tell.”

Meanwhile, Goodwood, home of the famous festival of speed and another beloved racetrack, also has a chilling tale to tell. According to Georgian legend, a beautiful widow, known as Mrs-M, died in a tragic accident involving an uncontrollable horse-drawn carriage, and later appeared to her brother-in-law in the local area.

Dan added: “This story might give a spine-tingling chill, but drivers can be assured that they will not be required to control runaway horses as they take supercars such as a Lamborghini or Ferrari for a spin around the iconic Goodwood racetrack with TrackDays.co.uk!”.

On a lighter note, when Snetterton racetrack regulars realised that the dark, mysterious figure causing a fright was in fact a large tree in the shape of a human, they were reminded that not all ghost stories require a ghastly and ghoulish ending.

Indeed, last year Snetterton’s iconic ‘Scary Tree’ was sadly damaged by Storm Ciara, but despite this, lives on to remind passing drivers that things aren’t always what they seem.

Keen customers can have a go themselves at spotting the now disfigured infamous ‘Scary Tree’ at their next visit to Snetterton Race Circuit as they drive one of TrackDays.co.uk’s many supercars, including McLarens and Bentleys.

Dan concluded: “Whilst many will celebrate October 31st by carving pumpkins, trick or treating or eating toffee apples, this Halloween, TrackDays.co.uk hopes to offer something a little spookier not for the faint of heart.”

To find out more about TrackDays rumoured haunted tracks, visit TrackDays.co.uk.