Sporting Spectacle on UK TV This Weekend: Football, Ryder Cup, MotoGP and More

The final weekend of September 2025 brings a packed schedule of sporting action to UK screens. From crunch Premier League clashes to Ryder Cup drama, from early-morning MotoGP in Japan to rugby league play-offs and women’s football, fans will have no shortage of viewing options.

This article gives you a full guide to what’s on TV across Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 September 2025, complete with match previews, broadcast details, and the storylines to watch.

Table of Contents

Introduction: A Supercharged Sporting Weekend Premier League Football: Rivalries and Title Races Brentford vs Manchester United (Sat)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (Sat)

Newcastle United vs Arsenal (Sun) Ryder Cup 2025: Europe vs USA at Bethpage Black Day 2 (Saturday)

Final Day Singles (Sunday) MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi Sprint Race (Saturday)

Full Race (Sunday) Rugby League Super League Play-Offs Leeds Rhinos vs St Helens Women’s Football: Barclays WSL Returns Brighton & Hove Albion Women vs Everton Women County Cricket Season Climax How to Watch: Sky Sports, TNT, Freeview and Streaming Why This Weekend Matters for UK Sport Fans Conclusion

1. Introduction: A Supercharged Sporting Weekend

As September winds down, British sports fans are spoilt for choice. The Premier League delivers heavyweight ties with implications for the title race and European qualification. Across the Atlantic, the Ryder Cup continues at New York’s notorious Bethpage Black, with Europe and the USA locked in their biennial golf battle.

For motorsport fans, the Japanese Grand Prix brings early-morning thrills, while rugby league’s Super League play-offs move closer to Old Trafford glory. Add in the Barclays Women’s Super League (WSL) and the final stages of the County Championship cricket season, and it’s a weekend bursting with variety.

2. Premier League Football: Rivalries and Title Races

Brentford vs Manchester United

Date/Time : Saturday 27 Sep, 12:30 BST

Channel: TNT Sports 1 / TNT Sports Ultimate

The lunchtime kick-off sees Manchester United travel to Brentford. For United, it’s a test of consistency after a mixed start to the season. Manager Erik ten Hag will look to attacking stars like Rasmus Højlund and Marcus Rashford to unlock Brentford’s stubborn defence.

The Bees, meanwhile, are always difficult at the Gtech Community Stadium. With Ivan Toney leading the line and Thomas Frank’s tactical acumen, they have the ability to spring an upset.

Fans tuning in on TNT Sports can expect a lively atmosphere, with Brentford often pushing top-six sides to the limit at home.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Date/Time : Saturday 27 Sep, 20:00 BST

Channel: TNT Sports

Saturday evening offers a primetime fixture: Tottenham vs Wolves. Spurs, now firmly established under Ange Postecoglou’s attack-minded style, will aim to keep pace with the league leaders. James Maddison’s creativity and Son Heung-min’s finishing remain central to their threat.

Wolves bring resilience and energy, with Pedro Neto and Matheus Cunha key in transition. TNT Sports’ late slot promises drama, as Wolves have upset big sides before.

Newcastle United vs Arsenal

Date/Time : Sunday 28 Sep, 16:30 BST

Channel: Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event

The weekend’s headline fixture comes on Sunday at St James’ Park: Newcastle United vs Arsenal. This is not just a match; it’s a statement clash for both sides.

Newcastle : Backed by their passionate Geordie crowd, they’ve become a formidable force at home. Bruno Guimarães and Alexander Isak provide flair and firepower.

Arsenal: Mikel Arteta’s side, chasing the title, bring a blend of youthful dynamism and defensive steel, with Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice central figures.

Sky Sports’ 4:30 slot ensures a nationwide audience, making it one of the weekend’s most-watched events.

3. Ryder Cup 2025: Europe vs USA at Bethpage Black

Golf’s greatest team event is live all weekend from New York.

Day 2 – Saturday 27 September

Coverage : 09:00–23:30 on Sky Sports Golf/Main Event

Format: Morning foursomes, afternoon fourballs

Saturday is traditionally pivotal: captains juggle pairings, momentum swings, and crowd energy. Expect drama on Bethpage’s brutally long layout, with its New York galleries adding intensity.

Final Day Singles – Sunday 28 September

Coverage : 14:00–23:30

Format: 12 singles matches

Sunday’s singles are the Ryder Cup’s crescendo. Every player goes head-to-head, with pressure and history on the line. Will Europe defend their crown or will Team USA reclaim glory on home soil?

For UK fans, Sky Sports provides wall-to-wall coverage, making this the golf highlight of the year.

4. MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi

Japan’s Twin Ring Motegi hosts one of the most demanding races of the MotoGP season.

Sprint Race – Saturday

Time : ~07:00 BST (coverage from 06:45)

Channel: TNT Sports 2, highlights later on TNT Sports 3

The Saturday sprint delivers fast-paced action and crucial championship points. Riders like Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Márquez and Jorge Martín will all be pushing to dominate.

Full Race – Sunday

Time : 07:00 BST

Channel: TNT Sports 2 / discovery+

Sunday morning brings the full race, a technical challenge with heavy braking zones and unpredictable weather. UK fans must rise early, but TNT Sports’ coverage ensures every moment is captured.

5. Rugby League Super League Play-Offs

Fixture : Leeds Rhinos vs St Helens

Date/Time : Saturday 27 Sep, 20:00 BST

Channel: Sky Sports+ / Sky Sports

The Super League play-offs intensify as Leeds Rhinos face St Helens. Leeds are chasing a return to the Grand Final, while Saints bring championship pedigree.

This clash under the lights will be bruising, with hard tackles and high stakes. Sky Sports’ coverage gives rugby league fans the chance to see two giants battle for Old Trafford glory.

6. Women’s Football: Barclays WSL Returns

Fixture : Brighton & Hove Albion Women vs Everton Women

Date/Time : Sunday 28 Sep, 12:00 BST

Channel: Sky Sports

The Women’s Super League continues its growth, and this weekend’s televised match showcases Brighton against Everton.

Both clubs are building strong squads, and with the Lionesses’ success still inspiring young fans, WSL matches are gaining greater national attention. Sky Sports’ lunchtime broadcast makes this an accessible showcase for women’s football.

7. County Cricket Season Climax

While football and rugby dominate the airwaves, cricket fans can follow the conclusion of the LV= Insurance County Championship.

Matches like Yorkshire vs Durham and Hampshire vs Surrey are streaming via ECB channels and county YouTube feeds from 10:30 each day.

These matches may not make primetime TV, but they shape promotion, relegation and the Championship title. For die-hard cricket fans, it’s a vital weekend.

8. How to Watch: Sky Sports, TNT, Freeview and Streaming

Sky Sports : Ryder Cup, Premier League (Newcastle v Arsenal), WSL, Rugby League.

TNT Sports : Premier League (Brentford v Man Utd, Tottenham v Wolves), MotoGP.

Streaming : discovery+ (MotoGP), ECB YouTube (County Cricket).

Freeview highlights: Match of the Day on BBC One Saturday/Sunday nights for Premier League recaps.

With smart TVs and apps, fans can switch between channels or catch highlights if clashes occur.

9. Why This Weekend Matters for UK Sport Fans

This weekend encapsulates why UK sports broadcasting is so rich:

Football dominates Saturday and Sunday nights, but it’s not just the men’s Premier League — the WSL is gaining prime slots.

Golf provides a transatlantic rivalry with the Ryder Cup, a tradition unlike any other.

Motorsport offers early-morning thrills, connecting UK audiences to Japan’s racing culture.

Rugby league delivers northern grit and play-off tension.

Cricket gives traditionalists the final say as county titles are decided.

It’s a schedule that spans continents, sports and fan bases — all accessible from the comfort of the sofa.

10. Conclusion

The weekend of 27–28 September 2025 stands out as one of the busiest and most diverse sporting weekends on UK television. Whether your passion lies with the Premier League, Ryder Cup, MotoGP, rugby league, women’s football or cricket, the broadcasters have you covered.

From Brentford’s lunchtime clash with Manchester United to Ryder Cup singles that may finish near midnight UK time, this weekend is a rollercoaster of sporting drama. For fans, the challenge may not be finding a game to watch — but finding the time to watch them all.