STACK NEWCASTLE LAUNCHES MAJOR RECRUITMENT DRIVE

THE OPPORTUNITY to work at Tyneside’s newest leisure venue is now on offer, as STACK Newcastle launches a major recruitment drive.

The exciting new development – which will bring together street food outlets, bars, a stage for live entertainment and STACK’s competitive socialising brand, Sideshow– recently unveiled the exciting mix of vendors who have signed up.

And now STACK is looking for between 140- 160 full and part time staff to join the team at what is the brand’s largest development to date.

A range of different jobs are available including bartenders, cocktail bartenders, street food team members, coffee shop kitchen team members, glass collectors, baristas and waiting staff.

All the available vacancies can be found on Indeed at https://uk.indeed.com/cmp/Stack-Newcastle/jobs with interviews planned for early October, ahead of STACK Newcastle’s anticipated opening in November.

Tania Woodhouse, Operations Director at STACK, said the jobs on offer were a great opportunity for anyone wanting to work in the hospitality industry or who already had experience but wanted to progress.

“It’s a very exciting time at STACK Newcastle as we put the final pieces in place ahead of our opening,” said Tania.

“We are looking for people who want to be part of our team and who are keen to work in a fantastic environment, right in the heart of Newcastle city centre.

“Hospitality is such a rewarding sector to work in – it’s fast-paced, sociable and no two days are ever the same. It gives people the chance to learn valuable skills that they can take anywhere, from customer service and teamwork to leadership and creativity.”

Tania added that STACK was committed to helping team members “develop and grow with the company.”

“Regardless of whether it’s someone just starting out or looking to build a long-term career, there are real opportunities to progress within STACK as we continue to expand across the UK,” said Tania.

“Working at our newest, flagship venue means being part of this exciting new development from day one and to become part of a really exciting company.”

The opening of STACK Newcastle brings to the end a project to breathe new life into the Grade II listed Worswick Chambers at Pilgrim Street, which has stood empty for more than 20 years.

It has undergone a total restoration and includes all of STACK’s trademark features, but while still retaining the history and integrity of the building.

Spread across three floors with a newly created external plaza, it will bring together all of STACK’s signature elements including – for the first time in the North East- Sideshow, which will offer interactive darts, karaoke, beer pong and shuffleboard.

Food traders at the new venue will include STACK favourites ZZA Pizzeria, Bao Down, Acropolis, Brack Burger and We Are Melt along with first timers The Cheesy Pig, fried chicken specialists, Pattersons and La Cocina Mexicano.

The external units will house a sandwich deli and Patrick Forster Barbers and Shop