Teen Inspired by Grandfather’s Care Begins Career at Same Home

L-R: Cramlington House Home Manager Sarah Patterson, Kaitlyn Rust and Owner Lucy Craig

A Northumberland teenager has begun her first steps into a career in care at the very home where her late grandfather spent his final years.

Sixteen-year-old Kaitlyn Rust has joined Craig Healthcare as an apprentice at Cramlington House, one of Craig Healthcare’s dementia specialist care homes, where her grandad, Don, lived for three years.

Kaitlyn says her experience visiting her grandfather at the home left a lasting impression and ultimately inspired her to follow in the footsteps of those who cared for him.

After initially choosing a different college course, she realised her vocation was in the care industry.

“I saw first-hand the difference the staff made to my grandad’s life,” she said. “They were always so kind and patient with him, and that stayed with me. I wanted to be able to do that for other people’s loved ones.”

Now part of the team, Kaitlyn is already becoming a familiar and friendly face to residents.

Home Manager, Sarah Patterson, said: “Kaitlyn got to know the home well while visiting her grandfather, so joining us felt like a natural step. Since starting, her confidence has really grown. The residents love her and she brings such warmth and fun to the home. Nothing is ever too much trouble.”

For Kaitlyn, working at Cramlington House feels especially meaningful.

“It’s nice to be somewhere that means so much to me and my family,” she added. “I feel proud to be part of the team that cared for my grandad and lucky that I get to help other people’s family members with the same level of love and kindness as was shown to him.”

Managing Director Lucy Craig said the story highlights the important role care homes play in their local communities and is encouraging more young people into a career in care.

“Families place enormous trust in care homes, and it’s incredibly special to see that experience come full circle,” she said. “Kaitlyn’s journey shows how powerful those connections can be, and we’re delighted to support her as she starts her new career with us.”

Ms Craig hopes stories like Kaitlyn’s will encourage more young people across Northumberland to consider a future in care, helping to support local services while making a real difference to people’s lives.

Craig Healthcare has been providing dementia care of the highest standards for over 20 years and has three specialist care homes in the North East of England – Cramlington House, Holywell House Care Centre and West Farm Care Centre.

Each home is committed to creating safe, homely environments where residents are supported with dignity, respect, and expert care.