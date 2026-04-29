RMT Accountants strengthens audit team with senior hires

Members of the RMT audit team (from left) commercial services director Paul Gainford, audit manager Becky Barker, associate director Joe Mackie-Walsh and audit managers Olivia Nailon and David Hutcheon

RMT Accountants & Business Advisors has brought two further senior recruits into its audit team as it continues to invest in meeting growing client demand.

Joe Mackie-Walsh has joined the Gosforth-based firm’s audit team as an Associate Director, with Becky Barker taking up the role of Audit Manager.

And RMT is continuing to actively look to add further recruits to its audit department, as well as right across the business.

Originally from Darlington, Joe moved to the London office of one of the UK’s Big Four firms after graduating from Newcastle University before deciding to return to the North East.

He brings over a decade of experience across a broad range of sectors, gained at leading North East professional services firms and private businesses.

Becky also began her career in London after graduating from Durham University and has over eight years’ audit experience gained in practices in the capital and back in the North East.

Joe Mackie-Walsh says: “RMT’s position at the forefront of the North East SME market, the comprehensive resources it can call upon to support this locally-focused, personable approach and its long-term investment in its growth strategy all combined to provide a very attractive career development opportunity.

“My focus has very much been on the cultural as well as the professional development of the businesses I’ve worked in. This helps ensure that as we grow, we continue to invest time in in the career development of our people, helping them become technical and professional experts who deliver a first class client service.

“RMT places the same degree of importance on developing its clients and people. This matched to the continuing development of technical expertise and investments in technological advancements, will collectively help us achieve our growth ambitions.”

Part of the Sumer Group, the UK’s fastest-growing accountancy firm, RMT Accountants & Business Advisors provides a full range of financial and business advisory services through its specialist teams covering audit, accountancy, tax, medical and healthcare, corporate finance and restructuring.

Paul Gainford, director of commercial services at RMT Accountants & Business Advisors, adds: “We’ve seen a surge in new business wins over recent months from a wide range of clients, and we’ve been building our audit team to ensure the support and advice they need is on hand.

“Joe and Becky are excellent additions to this team, with both the personal and professional qualities that will help them thrive at RMT, and we’re expecting to see further new recruits joining us in the coming months.”

Sumer is the UK and Ireland’s leading mid-market accountancy practice, delivering professional support to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, and employs over 3,000 staff across more than 60 offices.