Nationwide roadside rescue and recovery provider Start Rescue has been named as the UK’s leading breakdown company in a new Which? Recommended Provider customer survey – reinforcing its position as a trusted partner to motorists across the UK.

The UK consumer champion has named Start Rescue as a Which? Recommended Provider for a fourth consecutive year, finding that it had the highest percentage of customers that feel they get value for money.

Research found that Start Rescue’s full home, roadside and national annual cover was over £94 cheaper than the most expensive equivalent competitor – its most affordable policy beginning from just £19.75 per year. In taking the top spot in the Which? Recommended Provider Breakdown Services Survey the company has been placed ahead of some of the biggest names in breakdown, including the AA, RAC and Green Flag.

Throughout its 13-year history Start Rescue has placed customer service at the heart of its operations, with consistently positive customer feedback being recognised as a driving factor in the endorsement. Start Rescue also maintains an ‘Excellent’ Trustpilot score of 4.6/5.

As well as being the cheapest provider reviewed by Which?, Start Rescue continues to reward its customers by including free, unlimited call outs, while repairing over 80% of stranded vehicles at the roadside.

Supported by a breakdown service team including hundreds of approved Recovery Operators throughout the UK and Europe, Start Rescue offers extensive coverage spanning over 45 countries. Accident rescue and misfuel cover are included in every policy, with the business priding itself on offering drivers complete peace of mind as standard.

Which? is trusted by around 1.4 million members and subscribers for advice on products and services. Its survey found that the cost of Start Rescue’s fully comprehensive cover cost less than the most basic levels of service with some providers.

“Recognition by the largest independent consumer body in the UK for the fourth year in a row is a huge achievement for our team,” said Lee Puffett, Managing Director of Start Rescue. “I’m so proud of the fantastic feedback we continue to receive from our customers, which we believe is the mark of the quality and value for money offered by our range of breakdown cover.”

Start Rescue was also named as a Which? Recommended Provider in 2019, 2020 & 2021, with its most popular Three Star Breakdown Cover product also awarded an expert 5-star rating by Defaqto.