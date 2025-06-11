Stoma Book for Young People Launched

Sunderland Supermarket Worker Publishes Uplifting Children’s Book to Support Young Stoma Users

Washington based Stephen Jefferson,( 23) who works in a Sunderland supermarket, has released a heartwarming children’s book aimed at helping young stoma users embrace their differences with confidence and pride.

Titled Shimmy the Shark and His Stoma, the beautifully illustrated story follows a young shark who struggles to fit in because of his stoma bag. Through his journey, he learns that his differences make him unique — and that there’s no shame in being different.

The inspiration behind the book came from Stephen’s late brother-in-law Daniel, who passed away in 2024 after complications from cancer. “He had a stoma and told me there weren’t enough resources for children living with them,” Stephen explained. “He asked me to write something that would spread awareness and help children feel less alone.”

Researching the topic, Stephen was shocked to discover that nearly 80% of stoma formations over a recent two-year period were performed on children. “That really stayed with me,” he said. “There’s a huge need for support and understanding at a young age.”

Though he works full-time in retail, Stephen has always dabbled in writing. “Whenever an idea pops into my head, I scribble it down,” he said. “So, when I was asked to take this on, I knew I wanted to create something meaningful.”

With the help of book coach Eleanor Baggaley, the project came to life and was independently published. Shimmy the Shark and His Stoma is now available on Amazon with extended distribution, and 50% of proceeds go to Colostomy UK, a charity supporting people living with stomas.

“This book is about celebrating differences and letting children know they should never be ashamed,” Stephen said. “Having a stoma bag is nothing to hide — it’s something to be proud of.”