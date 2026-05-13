Sunderland graduate turned deputy chief pharmaceutical officer to deliver annual Hope Winch Lecture

Former Deputy Chief Pharmaceutical Officer at NHS England and University of Sunderland alum Dr Bruce Warner is set to deliver the 61st Hope Winch Lecture on Thursday 8 October.

Bruce’s connection to the University goes back to 1981 after he studied BSc Pharmacy at Sunderland Polytechnic, which later became the University of Sunderland in 1992.

Bruce said: “It means a huge amount to have been invited to deliver this year’s Hope Winch Lecture. I’m really proud to be an alum of Sunderland and I look back on my time in the city as the happiest of times.

“I remember when I was a student hearing about the Hope Winch lecture and thinking, goodness me, you know, that’s quite special. So, to deliver it means a lot to me.”

Since graduating, Bruce went on to work in community pharmacy, owning several pharmacies in Sheffield. Since then, Bruce has progressed to top positions at both the National Patient Safety Agency and NHS England.

During his time at NHS England, Bruce helped NHS England navigate major domestic and international events such as Brexit and the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Since retiring in 2023, Bruce has chaired a Royal Pharmaceutical Society Advisory Group on Medicines Shortages, undertaken research in Pharmacist Independent Prescribing and is Chair at a local hospice.

He was also recently elected as a member of the National Pharmacy Advisory Council for England for the Royal College of Pharmacy.

This role will see Bruce contribute to developing, setting and advancing pharmacy policy and practice within England.

Becki Waton, Senior Lecturer in Pharmacy Practice and Chair of the Hope Winch Society, said: “We are honoured that Bruce has agreed to deliver the Hope Winch Lecture this year. Having someone who is currently involved heavily in the sector will provide a great insight to both our current pharmacy students and our alumni, both of whom are encouraged to attend the event.”

Since 1984, the Hope Winch Society was set up in honour of the founder of the School of Pharmacy in Sunderland over 100 years ago.

The Society hold an annual lecture for leading experts and professionals in the pharmacy sector and gives Sunderland pharmacy alumni opportunities to connect.

Find out more about how to join and to keep up to date with the Hope Winch Society here: https://www.sunderland.ac.uk/alumni/societies-and-reunions/hope-winch-society

If you’re interested in studying Pharmacy at the University, find out more here: http://www.sunderland.ac.uk/undergraduate/mpharm-pharmacy