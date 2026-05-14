Newcastle College wins big at prestigious education awards

Newcastle College wins big at education awards

Newcastle College has won two prestigious education awards in recognition of its outstanding community engagement work in the North East and the impressive achievements of one of its creative fashion students.

The College won the Community Engagement award in the HE/FE sector category of the Education North Awards (ENAs) on Thursday 7th May at The Point, at Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground for its Open Doors: Breaking Barriers programme. Lamin Gibba, a MA in Creative and Professional Practice student at Newcastle College University Centre (NCUC) received the University Student Achievement of the Year award during the ceremony.

Community Engagement in the HE/FE Sector Award

Open Doors: Beyond Barriers successfully took home the Community Engagement award due to its community collaboration that supported socially excluded and economically inactive people across the North of the Tyne to overcome complex employment barriers – including mental health challenges, homelessness and skills gaps.

Working with regional partners, the programme delivered tailored 1:1 support, social connections, skills development training and job readiness initiatives like progression routes into education, volunteering and paid work.

Since 2024 the programme supported over 1,400 people, exceeded all targets and helped participants access vital services, improving their wellbeing and build sustainable pathways, strengthening communities and boosting workforces.

Open Doors: Beyond Barriers worked with partners such as Newcastle United Foundation, Winnovation, Education Partnerships North East, The King’s Trust, Children North East, Groundwork North East and Cumbria, as well as The Key. Integrated into community hubs and specialist networks, the programme engaged hard-to-reach groups, including the over 50s, NEETs, young people, ex-offenders and asylum seekers.

University Student Achievement of the Year Award

Lamin Gibba was crowned the winner in the University Student Achievement of the Year category for acknowledgement of his achievements, academic excellence and transformative impact as a peer mentor and creative catalyst.

Judges heard how Lamin, who moved to Newcastle from Gambia to better his chances in life, demonstrated significant commitment, resilience, ambition and exceptional self-direction throughout his degree programme.

Lamin, who is studying an MA in Creative and Professional Practice at Newcastle College University Centre, used his academic studies to build professional capability, industry confidence and cultural impact, all while balancing full time study, running his growing business, family commitments and extensive community engagement.

Lamin’s successes include:

Designing and producing a bespoke investiture outfit worn by Newcastle MP Dame Chi Onwurah, showcased publicly and credited to a student-led NCUC creative team, demonstrating professional-level design, collaboration and cultural significance.

Curating and delivering Born to Elevate, a large-scale fashion and cultural event held in June 2025 at The Boiler Shop, Newcastle, attracting 200 attendees, including international dignitaries and national figures such as the High Commissioner for Gambia, Dame Chi Onwurah MP and former footballer Bruno Pilatos.

Securing work experience at London Fashion Week with designer Tolu Coker, despite having no prior fashion industry experience.

Producing a documentary that premiered at Tyneside Cinema, leading to a new venture in event videography serving Gambian, Senegalese and Sierra Leonean communities in the UK.

Receiving coverage from platforms including High Life North, Tyne & Wear TV, Darling Magazine and Darkus Magazine, as well as featuring on the cover of Crack magazine.

Lamin’s work is inspired by his Gambian heritage, merging fashion, culture and storytelling to inspire and elevate creativity. His creations incorporate the deep roots of his African heritage into a vision of modern elegance.

Jon Ridley, Principal of Newcastle College, said: “I am delighted to see Newcastle College recognised with two awards at this year’s Educate North Awards. These wins reflect the passion, expertise and commitment of our staff, alongside the talent, ambition and potential of the students who choose to study with us.

“Lamin’s achievement is a powerful example of what HE-in-FE can deliver. His work goes far beyond academic success – it represents creativity with purpose, a celebration of culture and social and economic impact. Lamin is a shining light among the many bright stars whose talent is being nurtured at Newcastle College.

“The recognition of Open Doors: Beyond Barriers highlights the role colleges play at the heart of their communities, supporting people, strengthening local partnerships and creating opportunities that change lives. Together, these awards celebrate education at its best: inclusive, impactful and firmly rooted in the communities we serve.”

Commenting on his award win, Lamin added: “I’ve had an interest in fashion ever since I spent time in my aunt’s fashion and tailoring shop back home, but I had little formal training and I decided to move to Newcastle to better my chances in life and forge my career. My creativity and commitment were well and truly sparked, so it’s amazing that my achievements have been recognised with this award.

“Winning this award means a lot to me and I couldn’t have done it without all of the amazing staff, classmates and everyone who has believed in me and supported my vision. I am truly grateful for the opportunities and guidance from NCUC, I feel like I’m in a great place to keep building my clothing brand and see what more I can achieve.”

“I’m over the moon to see Open Doors: Beyond Barriers be recognised on such an esteemed stage” said Chris Byrne, Head of Community and Partnerships at Newcastle College. “The programme completely exceeded its aims and established itself as a cohesive, trusted partnership across the North of the Tyne. Its impact extended beyond individuals, strengthening families, communities and local economies by developing a more diverse, skilled and resilient workforce.

“We’re so proud to have won the award, but even prouder of what the Open Doors: Beyond Barriers programme and participants have achieved to enhance their wellbeing, happiness and future employment.”

Newcastle College was also shortlisted for the Student Experience in the HE/FE Sector award for its Warm Spaces Initiative.