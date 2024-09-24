STUDENTS SET TO HAVE A “CRACKING” TIME AT THE BRIDGES

SUNDERLAND students can have a “cracking” time by playing it safe at the Bridges, as the centre unveils a week of special events.

The shopping centre always welcomes both old and new students to the city by an event with entertainment and giveaways.

And this time round the fun will extend beyond just one day – with a special crack the code contest and discounts running for a whole week.

The Bridges is getting its student event underway on 23 September, when between 1pm and 5pm there will be everything from giant stilt walkers to popcorn and candy floss – as well as a free £5 Greggs voucher for the first 200 students to arrive.

The crack the code challenge will see around £300 prizes given out to those who win – with the added bonus that there will be other opportunities throughout the week to try again.

One of the biggest bonuses of the student events is the discounts that are on offer and for the first time these will be available from 23 – 28 September.

They include 20 per cent discounts at H & M, JD and Footasylum (with a valid student ID card), H Samuel, Select and Schuh – with the latter running a Spin the Wheel on the first day to win a goody bag.

Other discounts – which range from five to 15 per cent – include Boots, Esquires Coffee House, The Fragrance Shop, Holland & Barrett, Hotel Chocolat, Max Spielmann, New Look, The Perfume Shop, River Island, The Body Shop, the Works, Trespass and Waterstones.

And anyone feeling hungry can take advantage of Greggs’ additional offer of a free cake with any sandwich deal.

Karen Eve, Centre Director at the Bridges, is delighted with the new week-long event.

“We know how popular our student events always are but we also know that not everyone can come on the first day,” she said.

“That’s why we’re so delighted to be able to extend both our Crack the Code competition and all of the amazing discounts throughout the week, giving lots of opportunities for everyone to take advantage of what is on offer.”

Students will need show valid ID to access the deals, discounts and giveaways.

Details of the discounts and entertainment on offer will be available at www.thebridges-shopping.com