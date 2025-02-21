Introducing a new timeless masterpiece: the new Laureato Chronograph Aston Martin Edition

The new Laureato Chronograph Aston Martin Edition is the latest timepiece borne from the Girard-Perregaux and Aston Martin partnership

Inspired by the marques’ iconic use of green, the dial is enlivened with an iridescent automotive paint, applied using an intricate 14-step process

Limited to 188 timepieces and now available worldwide at all Girard-Perregaux retailers

19 February 2025, La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland: Aston Martin and Girard-Perregaux are proud to unveil the latest result of their partnership: the new Laureato Chronograph Aston Martin Edition.

The sixth in a collection of sought-after timepieces created from this collaboration of two luxury brands since 2021, the new Laureato Chronograph Aston Martin Edition is a collaboration born from the mutual desire to create a product that would deliver a sensation-rich ownership experience.

The intent of an Aston Martin is to orchestrate human emotion and deliver an intense, singular driving experience. This feeling inspired the new Laureato Chronograph Aston Martin Edition and everything about the timepiece has been designed to demand attention.

Aston Martin’s iconic association with the colour green began in 1922 when drivers would race in nations colour, or for Aston Martin, a colour that was later christened British Racing Green. Building on the association, Aston Martin now has nine exclusive shades of green available for customers within its core colour palette, plus limitless options through its bespoke service, Q by Aston Martin.

The new Laureato Chronograph Aston Martin Edition is an expression of the British marque’s identity, with the dial of the timepiece adorned in green. In this instance, Girard-Perregaux has reimagined an iridescent shade from Aston Martin’s palette, whilst still paying homage to the marque and its heritage in racing. The dial is coloured during a time intensive, intricate process that involves 14 manufacturing steps alone.

Integrating green isn’t the only synergy with the brand and this latest timepiece, with the luxury watchmaker also using advanced materials familiar to Aston Martin. Grade five titanium, a material that was used in the production of the marque’s hypercar, Valkyrie, has been utilised for the new Laureato Chronograph Aston Martin Edition, to produce a product that combines durability, precision and comfort – all essential components when building a watch that will deliver exceptional performance and maintain wearability. Upholding Laureato tradition, the case and bracelet feature brushed and polished surfaces to deliver an alluring contrast.

Patrick Pruniaux, CEO of Girard-Perregaux, said: “The core ideology behind the latest timepiece in our collection with Aston Martin was to create something that would be a fusion of our different areas of expertise. This is how the idea of creating a dial with automotive grade paint, in a green shade that is dear to Aston Martin, came to life. The process was long and complex, but we are proud of the result. This timepiece, with its unique iridescent colour, demonstrates the expertise of our respective industries in mastering excellence. It’s a beautiful continuation of our partnership with Aston Martin, which has born five exceptional pieces that have evolved in parallel with our collaboration.”

Marek Reichman, Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer of Aston Martin, added: “Whether we are designing a high performance, ultra luxury supercar or a timepiece with our partner Girard-Perregaux, creating a piece of mastery is at the core of our work and our creations. An Aston Martin is more than a car, it’s an expression of one’s personality, a passion – something that is often shared with the ownership of a watch.”

Aston Martin and Girard-Perregaux are both synonymous with the world of luxury, where expert craftsmanship combined with a passion for transcending boundaries has inspired pieces that excite to the core. The new Laureato Chronograph Aston Martin Edition is available in selected Girard-Perregaux retailers worldwide now.