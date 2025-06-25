Subaru UK & Ireland partners with GWCT Scottish Game Fair supporting rural traditions and countryside conservation

Subaru presents the Kronch Four Nations Gundog Competition

24th June 2025 – Subaru UK has once again partnered with the GWCT Scottish Game Fair and will be on show with their range of terrain-conquering all-wheel-drive SUVs this year, when the event takes place at Scone Palace, July 4th – 6th.

Subaru will also present the Kronch Four Nations Gundog Competition. This prestigious event showcases the exceptional skill, discipline, and partnership between top gundogs and their handlers from across England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

Additionally, the Rare Breeds of Scotland Sponsored by Subaru is a special celebration of the country’s most iconic and cherished native breeds, including special gatherings of Dandie Dinmont Terrier, Gordon Setter, and Scottish Deerhound. These meet-ups offer a chance to speak with owners, breeders and experts who are passionate about preserving Scotland’s rare breeds and ensuring their future.

Subaru will also be on hand throughout the event, displaying their range of reliable and capable SUVs, including the new Subaru Forester. The brand will also offer attendees of the event to experience the Subaru brand’s all-terrain conquering range of vehicles on the challenging off-road course.

Lyndsey Flood, Head of Marketing at Subaru UK, said, “We are delighted to support the GWCT Scottish Game Fair this year, not only displaying our vehicles, statically and dynamically on the off-road experience, but also supporting the Rare Breeds of Scotland and Kronch Four Nations Gundog Competition. We look forward to welcoming outdoor enthusiasts, dog lovers and Subaru fans alike for this celebration of the Scottish countryside and conservation.”

James Gower, Managing Director of Stable Events, Organisers of The GWCT Scottish Game Fair, commented, “We are thrilled to welcome Subaru UK back to the GWCT Scottish Game Fair. Their continued support for rural traditions and countryside conservation perfectly aligns with the values of the event. From their sponsorship of the Rare Breeds of Scotland to their backing of the Kronch Four Nations Gundog Competition, Subaru’s involvement brings both excitement and depth to the visitor experience.”

The GWCT Scottish Game Fair will be held from 4 – 6 July 2025 within the notable grounds of Scone Palace, near Perth, offering a rich mix of country pursuits, working dogs, cooking and all-round good entertainment.