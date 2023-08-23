SUMMER EVENTS CONTINUE…

Jungle trails, climbing walls and big screen favourites are all on offer in Sunderland in the coming weeks as the city’s summer programme continues.

Sunderland BID and Sunderland City Council have compiled a summer programme of events and activities for all ages, with a changing menu of entertainment each week.

And that includes a climbing wall in Market Square where, for just 50p climbers can try their hand at scaling the wall between 11am and 3pm on Wednesdays and Saturdays right through until 2 September.

Next week (16 August) also offers the chance for youngsters to brush up on their circus skills, with free sessions to master the arts of everything from juggling to spinning plates.

The event is held at Sunniside Gardens from noon to 2pm and places must be booked in advance.

Other events taking place in the city centre next week include Sunderland Teenage Market at Sunderland Museum on 12 August, where visitors can support musicians, artists, small businesses and creatives all aged between 13 and 24.

Active Sunderland Summer Family Fun will be back with another session on 16 August – this time at Mowbray Park.

Looking ahead to next weekend, (19 August) the outdoor cinema in Keel Square is back with three screenings during the day – Matilda, Charlie and The Chocolate Factory and A Star is Born.

Also running right through August is the city’s hugely popular Jurassic Jungle Trail, which can be accessed throughout via the Sunderland Experience app.

App users can find augmented reality (AR) creatures hidden around the city, which come with the added bonus of unlocking discounts and offers at the same time.

A number of giant dinosaur eggs have also been placed at key locations for youngsters to find, some of which Offer 3D interaction.

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland BID, said the week’s activities “really give residents and visitors alike the chance to try something new.”

“Families can have great fun at the circus skills session and the climbing wall and there’s still lots of opportunities to enjoy the Jurassic trail,” she said.

“And with the prospect of better weather, we’re really looking forward to the return of the outdoor cinema on 19 August.”

Councillor Peter Walker, Sunderland City Council’s deputy portfolio holder for Vibrant City, said: “There is plenty for Sunderland’s teenagers and young people to enjoy over the school holidays this summer, and a fantastic opportunity for residents to support the next generation of talented musicians, artists and creatives at the Teenage Market this month.

“With so many fun family activities planned over the coming weeks there is plenty on offer to keep children entertained.”

The free Sunderland Experience app can be downloaded via Google Play and the Apple app store. Details of all activities can be found at www.sunderlandbid.co.uk/events.

