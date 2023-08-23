CHARITY’S COMPETITION WIN PROVIDES TASTY WAY TO OFFER ADVICE…

THE UK’s leading awarding body for deaf communication and British Sign Language qualifications now has a tasty way to share vital information – after winning an online competition.

Signature is based in Durham but provides services nationwide to promote and teach British Sign Language (BSL), with more than 500,000 people learning this form of communication in the company’s 40 year history.

And now a group of lucky people will be able to enjoy some top tips for deaf awareness that they can really get their teeth into.

Signature entered into a competition run by top digital print platform, WTTB, to win a number of Tony Chocolonely chocolate bars, with a personalised wrapper.

WTTB works closely with the ethical chocolate company – which is working towards ensuring the production of chocolate is 100 per slave free – creating bespoke wrappers.

And now it has put this service to good use, in supporting a great cause in its mission.

Signature’s winning bars feature the charity’s logo and are covered with eye-catching drawings and deaf awareness tips such as “don’t shout” “learn some basic sign language” and “use plain language”.

The company is now planning to run their own competition over its digital channels, to let its followers have the opportunity to win one of the chocolate bars.

Lindsay Foster, Executive Director of Signature said “We are thrilled to have won the competition and to have worked with a local company in WTTB to create an amazing prize for our followers.”

Louise Stephenson, Managing Director of WTTB, is delighted that Signature won.

“This is such a great organisation doing fantastic work and so we are delighted to have been able to support them in this way,” she said.

“The chocolate bars give some great advice but in a really fun – and extremely delicious – way.”

WWTB offers personalisation on a whole range of products and merchandise, as well as apparel.

For further information visit www.wttb.co.uk

Please follow and like us: