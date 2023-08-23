  • Wed. Aug 23rd, 2023

North East Connected

Hopping Across The North East From Hub To Hub

Top Tags
Charity Competition Events Food & Drink North East News

CHARITY’S COMPETITION WIN PROVIDES TASTY WAY TO OFFER ADVICE…

ByDave Stopher

Aug 23, 2023

THE UK’s leading awarding body for deaf communication and British Sign Language qualifications now has a tasty way to share vital information – after winning an online competition.

Signature is based in Durham but provides services nationwide to promote and teach British Sign Language (BSL), with more than 500,000 people learning this form of communication in the company’s 40 year history.

And now a group of lucky people will be able to enjoy some top tips for deaf awareness that they can really get their teeth into.

Signature entered into a competition run by top digital print platform, WTTB, to win a number of Tony Chocolonely chocolate bars, with a personalised wrapper.

WTTB works closely with the ethical chocolate company – which is working towards ensuring the production of chocolate is 100 per slave free – creating bespoke wrappers.

And now it has put this service to good use, in supporting a great cause in its mission.

Signature’s winning bars feature the charity’s logo and are covered with eye-catching drawings and deaf awareness tips such as “don’t shout” “learn some basic sign language” and “use plain language”.

The company is now planning to run their own competition over its digital channels, to let its followers have the opportunity to win one of the chocolate bars.

Lindsay Foster, Executive Director of Signature said “We are thrilled to have won the competition and to have worked with a local company in WTTB to create an amazing prize for our followers.”

Louise Stephenson, Managing Director of WTTB, is delighted that Signature won.

“This is such a great organisation doing fantastic work and so we are delighted to have been able to support them in this way,” she said.

“The chocolate bars give some great advice but in a really fun – and extremely delicious – way.”

WWTB offers personalisation on a whole range of products and merchandise, as well as apparel.

For further information visit www.wttb.co.uk

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

By Dave Stopher

Related Post

Entertainment Events Health Kids North East News Sunderland
SUMMER EVENTS CONTINUE…
Aug 23, 2023 Dave Stopher
Arts and Culture Events Health Kids Life North East News Sunderland
LADYBIRD, LADYBIRD FLY YOUR WAY – TO SUNDERLAND…
Aug 23, 2023 Dave Stopher
Hospitality North East News Property
TIME TO SWAN ABOUT AT RAMSIDE TREEHOUSES…
Aug 23, 2023 Dave Stopher

You missed

Charity Competition Events Food & Drink North East News
Entertainment Events Health Kids North East News Sunderland
Motoring Retail Technology
Arts and Culture Events Health Kids Life North East News Sunderland