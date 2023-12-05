SUNDERLAND BID TO SERVE THIRD TERM

BUSINESSES across Sunderland city centre have shown their support for the city’s Business Improvement District by re-electing them for a third term.

Levy payers voted overwhelmingly in favour of the BID continuing its work from April 2024 for a further five years, confirming their recognition of the positive impact the organisation has made on the city.

At the counting of the ballot held earlier today (30 November), the total percentage of votes cast in favour was 86.8 per cent and the combined ratable value in respect of those who voted in favour of the BID continuing its good work was 91.7 per cent.

Sunderland BID has so far invested more than £7m in the city centre and created numerous initiatives, such as Sunderland Restaurant Week and the Sunderland Gift Card.

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland BID, is delighted at the result.

“It is a fantastic outcome for everyone that the BID is going to be able to continue with its work for the next five years,” she said.

“We have so many exciting plans at a time when there is so much happening in the city and we will be able to have a real impact on that.

“We will be continuing with our plans to extend the BID boundary to take in the new Sheepfolds development and that will allow us to have a real joined up approach to everything that is taking place in Sunderland.

“We can’t wait to start on the next stage of our journey.”

Alan Patchett, Chair of the BID Board echoed Sharon’s words.

“I am delighted that the BID has been re-elected for a further five year term,” he said.

“It demonstrates very clearly the regard and confidence the city centre businesses have in the brilliant work the team has done over the years to improve the city centre and provide real and valuable support for all businesses.”

Patrick Melia, Chief Executive of Sunderland City Council, said: “There is so much regeneration happening in Sunderland at the moment, and businesses in the city centre are a huge part of that transformation.

“Sunderland BID provides a robust voice for the city’s businesses and community, and I am delighted to see them elected for a third term.

“We look forward to continuing our joint work to support businesses and make the city centre a safer and more vibrant place to live, work and visit.”