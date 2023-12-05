BURNETTS LLP TO EXPAND

THE FAST growth of one of the north’s largest law firms has led to the business relocating to a new office.

Burnetts Solicitors LLP is to move from its current base at Newcastle’s Dean Street to 1 Citygate, which will represent a £1m investment in its new premises.

The move – which is scheduled for early 2024 – will see the prestigious legal firm create a state-of-the-art environment on the seventh floor of the building.

And it will help consolidate Burnetts’ position as one of the fastest growing law firms in the region, with ambitious plans in place for the future.

The design will follow the same pattern as the company’s Carlisle office with more than 60 work stations as well as meeting rooms, a hub where staff can gather and an eatery.

The new look office will be created to ensure a “collaborative work environment” for both the team and clients and has been designed to take into account people being able to split their time between home and office working.

Nick Gutteridge, Managing Partner, said the move was “to allow for the next period of growth.”

“Dean Street has served us very well but we now need a larger space to enable us to create an environment where we can recruit and retain staff who buy into our culture and our values,” he said.

“At the same time we believe this will also work extremely well for our clients.”

Burnetts operates across a number of sectors, including banking, commercial property, corporate, employment and litigation and along with Newcastle has offices in Carlisle and Cockermouth.

For further information visit www.burnetts.co.uk