The UK Interactive Association (Ukie) has released details of research carried out to assess the impact of its Digital Schoolhouse (DSH) programme during the school year 2018/2019.

Digital Schoolhouse together with Nintendo UK, revealed that 96% of lead teachers highly value the programme which has helped them to understand KS2 curriculum and develop their KS3 content.

74% of teachers felt that DSH helped to raise the profile of their school within the local community and also helped to build links with feeder schools.

The initiative has had a major impact on the style of teaching with 70% of lead teachers believing DSH has enabled them to be more creative when teaching computing with most going on to use DSH workshop materials in their KS3 lessons.

From the pupil perspective 98% of pupils surveyed reported feeling more confident in computing after having been involved in a DSH workshop and 70% were more interested in computing following participation.

“We’re really proud of these findings, which show the outstanding benefit and impact that Digital Schoolhouse has on pupils, teachers and schools across the UK. By further developing the programme and nurturing our ongoing connections with the video games industry, we can continue to unlock the creative potential of every child – providing them with the skills they need to thrive through ingenious Computing,” commented Shahneila Saeed, Programme Director of Digital Schoolhouse.

The full report can be viewed here.