North East technology specialist Synergi has launched a newly branded practice as it continues to expand its Microsoft cloud business management solutions for SMEs.

Under the new ‘Unifi’ brand, their experienced team of consultants and accountants will work with customers to help them to centralise business applications and integrate with Microsoft Dynamics 365 tools to help transform business performance, analysis and process productivity.

The move sees Gateshead-based Synergi investing further in developing its operations and strengthening its position as a dedicated North East Microsoft Gold Partner, providing some of the most advanced cloud technologies and solutions.

It also comes as the firm looks to hire an additional three specialists to join under the Unifi brand to meet the ‘surge’ in demand for cloud accounting solutions, which is coming from industrial, manufacturing, financial services, logistics, distribution businesses and public sector organisations across the UK.

The company already works with many customers who include the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, brush ware suppliers Cottam Brush, digital marketing agency Mediaworks and solar energy specialists Engenera Renewables.

Employing 43 people at its Watermark office, Synergi currently has a £5 million turnover and has posted 20% growth in the last 12 months as part of a robust performance in the face of pandemic.

Lee Mills, Dynamics 365 practice director at Unifi, who will lead the new practice, said: “Customers will have access to a whole host of the very latest cloud-based Microsoft Dynamics services and tools under a strong brand identity, which will be supported by highly skilled business performance specialists with specific accountancy skill sets.

“It’s an exciting development which will see Synergi and Unifi working in harmony to provide the most modern cloud solutions that deliver meaningful long-term growth, scalability and ROI for our clients.”

Synergi CEO Peter Joynson added: “As a business, we are seeing strong growth and wanted to support our customers even more with their Microsoft Dynamics projects. We are proud to have helped dozens of customers and look forward to helping others reap the rewards of this highly beneficial, accessible and powerful business improvement tool kit.”

Microsoft Dynamics 365 is Microsoft’s cloud modular, end-to-end business solution, uniting everything from resource planning to customer service. The technology offers a suite of business applications, designed to help small to medium-sized businesses streamline their finance and sales processes, secure growth and improve decision making.