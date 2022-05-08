Hyper and Hybrid casual mobile gaming publisher is looking forward with new look and expansion planned for 2022 and beyond

Paris, France – 28 March 2022. TapNation, a leading publisher of hypercasual mobile games, today revealed a new look as it celebrates three years of consistent growth and success. With 15 hit games published and 500 million+ downloads, TapNation now looks to the future with further growth of its teams, portfolio of published games and partner studios.

“Reaching 500 million lifetime downloads was a great way to kickstart what is shaping up to be a landmark year for TapNation,” said Hervé Montoute, CEO at TapNation. “Three years ago we turned an idea into a project, now it has become a real success. We are delighted to be able to work with such very talented hyper and hybrid casual studios, a huge thank you and congrats to everyone who made it possible to reach this milestone. We are excited for what is to come!”

In the past three years TapNation has seen success across the board, including:

500m+ downloads across the TapNation gaming portfolio

15 hit games published on iOS and Google Play Stores

40m+ monthly active users on TapNation games

Skyrocketing growth revenue multiplied by 50

More than 50 employees around the world expected to be doubled this year

In 2022 TapNation will further grow its profile in the mobile industry, responsibly grow its teams and expand relationships with partner studios as well as its catalog of hypercasual games. For more information on TapNation and its hypercasual gaming portfolio check out https://www.tap-nation.io/ and https://www.tap-nation.io/ games/