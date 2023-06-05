Tech recruitment company moves into its first office

AN AMBITIOUS Tyneside tech recruitment company has moved into its first office.

Digi Consulting (Digico) chose Hoults Yard in Byker for its new base after directors Campbell Barlow and Adam Bowie had worked from home following the company’s launch in the spring of 2020.

Managing Director Campbell was brought up in a family immersed in technology – his father helps run a major Yorkshire tech company and he grew up building websites and writing code.

Using his self-taught skills, he set up a freelance marketing agency, designing websites for clients. He also worked as a web developer for Secure Digital Exchange where his father was CTO.

He then moved into recruitment, specialising in IT positions.

“I realised that although I had a passion for IT, I preferred talking about tech rather than applying it in a practical way – and going down the recruitment route allowed me to do this. My background actually working in IT also gives me an insight and background knowledge which gives us an understanding of the roles we recruit for and tech businesses generally,” Campbell explained.

After working for two large regional recruitment companies, Campbell decided it was time to set up his own business. Digico is focused on JavaScript, Web and Mobile recruitment, and Campbell is determined to do things differently, offering a more flexible recruitment model which incentivises a better service for both candidates and partners.

Campbell was joined by Adam Bowie, who became Managing Consultant at Digico in late 2021.

The pair are both from Richmond, North Yorkshire, and had met through a mutual love of hockey – they now play for Gateshead Hockey Club.

Adam had started his career as an engineer, but had also moved into tech recruitment before joining Campbell at Digico.

He explained: “Our mission is to revolutionise the perception of the recruitment industry and the way it works. We don’t believe in the failing model of fees and then a short and unfair rebate periods. We offer a far more flexible model which delivers a real return on investment and provides a much better service for our candidates and the companies we work with.

“There are more than 27,000 recruitment companies in the UK and we believe our model provides a more professional service and is more ethical.”

Digico has worked with more than 40 companies across the UK and in the US.

“We see the US as an area for growth for us as there are less recruitment companies there and a huge amount of tech companies. We also plan to move into mainland Europe at some point,” said Campbell.

Areas Digico specialise in include: JavaScript (Front End & Back End), Mobile (React Native), but they also cover other Web Technologies. Front End Developers (React); Mobile Developers (React Native); Back End Developers (Node.js) and Full Stack Developers (React/Node.js). Positions recruited for are from entry level to senior managers.

Campbell had visited Hoults Yard a year ago, but wanted to build the business further before opening the company’s first office.

“It ticked all the boxes for us, it had all the facilities we need – a serviced reception, kitchen facilities, plenty of parking and in a central location. And on top of all of these, it’s a trendy, friendly place with a great buzz about it,” explained Campbell.

And to create their own buzz Campbell and Adam have launched their own podcast, The Peaky Coders Podcast.

“We wanted to create a recruitment-free space for JavaScript and Mobile Engineers in the UK to engage, communicate and network with their peers. The Peaky Coders community and podcast is our solution, and features interviews with some of the most talented professionals in the field,” explained Campbell.

For more information about Digico or Peaky Coders, go to https://www.digiconsulting.io

Hoults Yard is owned and operated by HyHubs, who also owns Haylofts in Haymarket, Newcastle and Hypoint on Saltmeadows Road, Gateshead. For more information, go to www.hyhubs.com

Please follow and like us: