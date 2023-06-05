Audi chooses Ohme as a new official smart charger partner

Award-winning smart charging company Ohme is a new official charging partner for Audi in the UK.

The agreement will see Audi recommend Ohme chargers for all its electrified vehicle sales with an Ohme Home Pro charger in showrooms for customers to view.

“Our partnership with Audi underlines Ohme’s position as one of the UK’s fastest growing smart charging companies,” said David Watson, CEO at Ohme. “Audi has been leading EV introduction in the UK with its e-tron range and continues to be at the forefront of the new technology with its Q4 e-tron and Q8 e-tron models and e-tron GT sports coupe.

“We’re looking forward to introducing Audi drivers to the benefits of smart charging with reduced running costs and working with Audi’s retailers to help their customers through the entire process with our bespoke dealer portal.”

“We are delighted to announce that we will be partnering with Ohme as one of our recommended home charger suppliers,” said Andrew Doyle, Audi UK Brand Director. “Ohme’s award-winning smart chargers and excellent attitude towards customer service and professionalism align with Audi’s core values and culture.”

Ohme’s dynamic smart chargers can connect with the national grid in real time and automatically adjust its charging for drivers to take advantage of all the times of low price charging with smart off-peak tariffs.

Fully charging a Audi Q4 Sport 40 e-tron with an Ohme smart charger on a smart off-peak tariff, such as Octopus Intelligent*, could cost just £7.70 for a 321 mile range (WLTP). Ohme also offers drivers the option to charge their car when renewable energy generation on the National Grid is high, further lowering their CO 2 impact.

Ohme is the official charger provider for the Volkswagen Group in the UK as well as customers on the Motability scheme, the largest UK fleet operator in the UK, and has been named as the Best Electric Charging Point Provider by Business Motoring.

* Octopus Intelligent at 10p/kWh for 23.30-05.30am, as of 12 April 2023

