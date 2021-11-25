A Teesside based care home has started a new paper chain link initiative as part of their Christmas tradition.

The team at MHA Montpellier Manor, in Stainton decided to set up this initiative following a suggestion of activity ideas.

Staff members and residents across all three floors of the home will prepare their own paper chain with their name and a sticker of their choice.

All the paper chains will then be linked together and put on the Christmas tree, something the home wants to start as its new tradition.

MHA Montpellier Manor is a residential and dementia care home for up to 85 people.

Set on a greenfield site on the outskirts of Stainton, the care home has private en-suite bedrooms, a café and spacious lounges and dining rooms for meals, activities and socialising.

Sarah Walker, activities coordinator at MHA Montpellier Manor said: “The purpose of the paper chain link is to help reignite the memories the residents and even staff members have of the festive season.

“Based on the ages of the residents we have, I am sure they would have done something like this as a child in preparation for Christmas.

“Everyone has really enjoyed making their paper chain. Even I can remember as a child making the paper links and the excitement you would have as a child in doing so.

“It’s also a great way to look back and celebrate the lives of loved ones who we shared time with here at the home.

“It’s a new tradition, which I am confident we will continue to do every year, and use the links as a way to remember those who may not be with us.”