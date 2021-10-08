Teesside’s largest commercial law firm, The Endeavour Partnership has recorded its best 12-month performance to date, having been instructed on some of the biggest deals across the North of England. Currently Insider Media North East Corporate Law Firm of the Year, this year the organisation has been shortlisted in four categories for 2021, including Corporate Law Firm of the year, Emerging Dealmaker, Corporate Lawyer of the Year, and Deals £10million plus.

The corporate, commercial and banking team has worked on a total of 61 transactions throughout the last financial year, with a record deal value of £425m, a 12 per cent increase on the previous year.

In one of the standout transactions during this period the firm represented market leading eCommerce platform provider Visualsoft, on the investment by one of the UK’s leading mid-market private equity investors, Livingbridge.

As one of the biggest corporate deals in the North of England, the investment advice was followed by other significant deals including inward investment for fire and security system specialists ABCA Systems and the sale of civil engineer USL Group which saw the firm also build relationships with its strategic partner network.

The corporate team, led by partner Nik Tunley, has been actively recruiting over the last 12 months and helped raise the firm’s revenue year on year.

Nik said: “It’s great that the team been involved in these important deals across the North of England over the past twelve months. Looking back, it has been an exciting period; each person in the team have excelled themselves and it has been brilliant to see some of our younger team members grow and develop.”

Commenting on the success of the financial year managing partner Lee Bramley said: “We pride ourselves on delivering for our clients, it’s clear to see from the figures we have succeeded in doing so. Having been awarded North East Corporate Team of the Year last year, the whole team has, again, contributed a huge amount during what has been a difficult year and we are looking forward to continuing with growth in the coming years. The size and complexity of the deals in which we are regularly instructed is a real testament to the team ability and expertise which shows in the recognition in which they have been given.”