Teesside firm creating new roles after exponential growth

Both images L-R: Paul Murphy, Commercial Director and David Roebuck, Finance Director

Teesside-based Caswells Group celebrated half a century in business in 2022, employs over 100 people, and after adding seven figures to recent turnover, is creating 10 new jobs.

Founded in 1972, Caswells Group has spent 50 years supplying businesses from sole traders to bluechip customers across the country with PPE, janitorial, safety and hose/hydraulic supplies and has increased turnover by £10million in the last three years .

The company achieved record high levels of turnover in 2023 of £24million in the year, its best ever result in its 50-year history.

Financial Director, David Roebuck said: “Achieving this level of growth whilst maintaining margins, during such challenging trading conditions is testament to the hard work the whole team continuously puts in here at Caswells. Growth in the year has been a mixture of landing several significant new customers and also seeing a large increase in turnover with our established existing customer base. We pride ourselves on building long-term working relationships with our customers.

“We now employ over 100 people and we’re looking to add a further 10 to the team to support our exciting journey. We are a family-owned business based here on Teesside and it’s brilliant to be able to provide job opportunities for our local community.

“In addition to creating these new roles, we would like to see this growth continue and push to achieve £30million turnover, whilst maintaining our high standard of customer service.”

The new roles include quality control operatives, picking/packing operatives, embroidery machinists, drivers and internal sales. Any applications or expressions of interest should be made to pmurphy@caswellsgroup.com.

Caswells supports many local charities including Butterwick Hospice and The Moses Project, and made numerous donations of PPE and sanitising products to causes and local hospitals during the Covid19 pandemic. It is also the sole UK distributor for Pal International food hygiene workwear.

For more information see https://www.caswellsgroup.com/

