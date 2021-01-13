From Saturday 16 January, we will be making some temporary changes to our services in light of the government’s latest COVID restrictions. Most services continue to operate but with some reduced frequencies as shown below.

These changes will ensure that we’re meeting travel demands and still allowing for social distancing to take place.

If your service isn’t listed below, then it will continue to run to its normal timetable.

Live times are available on both our website and app – and you can check in advance how busy your journey is going to be using our When2Travel planning tool.

You can view all the timetables in our timetables and maps section – simply select your service and change the calendar to your desired date.

Timetable booklets will also be available on all buses from this weekend.

X-lines X1

A small number of daytime journeys will be temporarily suspended, but the service will still run up to every 12 minutes.

There may, however, be gaps of up to 24 minutes between some journeys so please check the timetable using the link below.

There will also be some evening frequency reductions.

View timetable

Black Cats 2 & 2A

There will be some reductions to the frequency between Sunderland and Silksworth.

View timetable

QuayCity Q3

There will be some reductions to the evening timetable.

On a Saturday, the service will run to the current Sunday timetable.

On a Sunday, the service will be revised to run hourly.

View timetable

Venture V3 & V4

Sunday service added to allow customers in Bridgehill to travel following the temporary withdrawal of X-lines X46.

View V3 timetable

View V4 timetable

Connections 4

A small number of daytime journeys will be temporarily suspended, but the service will still run up to every 12 minutes.

There may, however, be gaps of up to 24 minutes between some journeys so please check the timetable using the link below.

There will also be some reductions to the evening frequency.

View timetable

Services M6, M7 and M8

Service M7 will be temporarily suspended.

Services M6 and M8 will continue to operate between Metrocentre and Stanley up to twice per hour, with a small number of journeys being withdrawn due to lower numbers of passengers.

View timetable

Services X6 & X7

Service X7 will be temporarily suspended – only service X6 will run.

View timetable

Coast & Country 8 & 8A

Will be revised to run hourly.

View timetable

X-lines X9 & X10

Will be revised to run hourly and will follow both routes.

View timetable

Tyne Valley Ten 10, 10A, 10B & 10X

Most 10X journeys will be temporarily suspended.

Weekday 10B at 6.44am from Blaydon to Prudhoe will not run.

View timetable

Services 12 & 12A

The weekday journeys at 7.55an from Newcastle to Newcastle Business Park, and 5.11pm from Blaydon to Newcastle, will not run.

View timetable

Service 13

Service is temporarily suspended – passengers are able to travel on X-lines X20 instead.

View timetable

Little Coasters 19

Some journeys which operate between North Shields and Northumberland Park only are suspended off-peak on weekdays, and on Saturdays.

View timetable

Prince Bishops 20

A small number of daytime journeys will be temporarily suspended, but the service will still run up to every 12 minutes.

There may, however, be gaps of up to 24 minutes between some journeys so please check the timetable using the link below.

There will also be some evening frequency reductions.

View timetable

Angel 21

A small number of daytime journeys will be temporarily suspended, but the service will still run up to every 7 minutes.

There may, however, be gaps of up to 15 minutes between some journeys so please check the timetable using the link below.

There will also be some evening frequency reductions.

View timetable

X-lines X21

Will be revised to run hourly.

View timetable

Service X22

Will be temporarily suspended.

Service 25

Monday to Saturday timetables will be revised to run hourly.

Sunday timetable will be revised to run every 2 hours.

View timetable

X-lines X30 & X31

Each service will be revised to run hourly Monday to Saturday.

Sunday timetable is unchanged.

View X30 timetable

View X31 timetable

Services 38 & 38C

Will be revised to run hourly.

View timetable

X-lines X45, X46 & X47

Service X46 will not run.

On Monday to Saturday daytimes, services X45 and X47 will continue to operate each every 30 minutes, with some journeys being retimed by up to five minutes.

On a Sunday, X45 and X47 will be revised to run hourly.

View timetable

Voltra 53 & 54

A small number of daytime journeys will be temporarily suspended, but the service will still run up to every 10 minutes.

There may, however, be gaps of up to 20 minutes between some journeys so please check the timetable using the link below.

View 53 timetable

View 54 timetable

Service 55

Will be revised to run hourly, still serving Wingate and Hutton Henry.

View timetable

Service 56

The frequency of the service will be revised on evenings and Sundays.

View timetable

CityLink 58

A small number of daytime journeys will be temporarily suspended, but the service will still run up to every 12 minutes.

There may, however, be gaps of up to 24 minutes between some journeys so please check the timetable using the link below.

View timetable

Drifter 60

A small number of daytime journeys will be temporarily suspended, but the service will still run up to every 12 minutes.

There may, however, be gaps of up to 24 minutes between some journeys so please check the timetable using the link below.

View timetable

Service X66

Will be revised to run up to every 10 minutes.

View timetable

X-lines X84 & X85

Service X85 will be revised to run between Hexham and Newbrough only. Passengers wishing to travel between Newcastle, Corbridge and Hexham are advised to use services 10 and X84 instead.

Service X84 will continue to operate hourly, but will be retimed from Hexham towards Newcastle.

View timetable

indiGo 85 & 86

All Monday to Saturday service 86 journeys will be temporarily cancelled, except the early morning journey at 5.40am from Concord.

View timetable

Green Arrow X97

Service X97 will be temporarily suspended.

Cobalt & Coast 309, 310, 311 & X39

The frequency of this service will be revised, with each service operating every 30 minutes, providing a bus approximately every 10 minutes between Newcastle and Battle Hill.

Service X39 is temporarily suspended.

View timetable

Service 925

The first journey in each direction on Saturdays will be temporarily suspended.

Travel in confidence

Our buses are clean, safe and comfy, so if you need to travel you can do so in confidence.

To help you travel safely on our buses, you can use our how many seats are left on my bus feature if you’re looking to travel now, or if you’re planning ahead you can use our When2Travel prediction engine to see how quiet your bus is going to be.