From Saturday 16 January, we will be making some temporary changes to our services in light of the government’s latest COVID restrictions. Most services continue to operate but with some reduced frequencies as shown below.
These changes will ensure that we’re meeting travel demands and still allowing for social distancing to take place.
If your service isn’t listed below, then it will continue to run to its normal timetable.
Live times are available on both our website and app – and you can check in advance how busy your journey is going to be using our When2Travel planning tool.
You can view all the timetables in our timetables and maps section – simply select your service and change the calendar to your desired date.
Timetable booklets will also be available on all buses from this weekend.
X-lines X1
- A small number of daytime journeys will be temporarily suspended, but the service will still run up to every 12 minutes.
- There may, however, be gaps of up to 24 minutes between some journeys so please check the timetable using the link below.
- There will also be some evening frequency reductions.
- View timetable
Black Cats 2 & 2A
- There will be some reductions to the frequency between Sunderland and Silksworth.
- View timetable
QuayCity Q3
- There will be some reductions to the evening timetable.
- On a Saturday, the service will run to the current Sunday timetable.
- On a Sunday, the service will be revised to run hourly.
- View timetable
Venture V3 & V4
- Sunday service added to allow customers in Bridgehill to travel following the temporary withdrawal of X-lines X46.
- View V3 timetable
- View V4 timetable
Connections 4
- A small number of daytime journeys will be temporarily suspended, but the service will still run up to every 12 minutes.
- There may, however, be gaps of up to 24 minutes between some journeys so please check the timetable using the link below.
- There will also be some reductions to the evening frequency.
- View timetable
Services M6, M7 and M8
- Service M7 will be temporarily suspended.
- Services M6 and M8 will continue to operate between Metrocentre and Stanley up to twice per hour, with a small number of journeys being withdrawn due to lower numbers of passengers.
- View timetable
Services X6 & X7
- Service X7 will be temporarily suspended – only service X6 will run.
- View timetable
Coast & Country 8 & 8A
- Will be revised to run hourly.
- View timetable
X-lines X9 & X10
- Will be revised to run hourly and will follow both routes.
- View timetable
Tyne Valley Ten 10, 10A, 10B & 10X
- Most 10X journeys will be temporarily suspended.
- Weekday 10B at 6.44am from Blaydon to Prudhoe will not run.
- View timetable
Services 12 & 12A
- The weekday journeys at 7.55an from Newcastle to Newcastle Business Park, and 5.11pm from Blaydon to Newcastle, will not run.
- View timetable
Service 13
- Service is temporarily suspended – passengers are able to travel on X-lines X20 instead.
- View timetable
Little Coasters 19
- Some journeys which operate between North Shields and Northumberland Park only are suspended off-peak on weekdays, and on Saturdays.
- View timetable
Prince Bishops 20
- A small number of daytime journeys will be temporarily suspended, but the service will still run up to every 12 minutes.
- There may, however, be gaps of up to 24 minutes between some journeys so please check the timetable using the link below.
- There will also be some evening frequency reductions.
- View timetable
Angel 21
- A small number of daytime journeys will be temporarily suspended, but the service will still run up to every 7 minutes.
- There may, however, be gaps of up to 15 minutes between some journeys so please check the timetable using the link below.
- There will also be some evening frequency reductions.
- View timetable
X-lines X21
- Will be revised to run hourly.
- View timetable
Service X22
- Will be temporarily suspended.
Service 25
- Monday to Saturday timetables will be revised to run hourly.
- Sunday timetable will be revised to run every 2 hours.
- View timetable
X-lines X30 & X31
- Each service will be revised to run hourly Monday to Saturday.
- Sunday timetable is unchanged.
- View X30 timetable
- View X31 timetable
Services 38 & 38C
- Will be revised to run hourly.
- View timetable
X-lines X45, X46 & X47
- Service X46 will not run.
- On Monday to Saturday daytimes, services X45 and X47 will continue to operate each every 30 minutes, with some journeys being retimed by up to five minutes.
- On a Sunday, X45 and X47 will be revised to run hourly.
- View timetable
Voltra 53 & 54
- A small number of daytime journeys will be temporarily suspended, but the service will still run up to every 10 minutes.
- There may, however, be gaps of up to 20 minutes between some journeys so please check the timetable using the link below.
- View 53 timetable
- View 54 timetable
Service 55
- Will be revised to run hourly, still serving Wingate and Hutton Henry.
- View timetable
Service 56
- The frequency of the service will be revised on evenings and Sundays.
- View timetable
CityLink 58
- A small number of daytime journeys will be temporarily suspended, but the service will still run up to every 12 minutes.
- There may, however, be gaps of up to 24 minutes between some journeys so please check the timetable using the link below.
- View timetable
Drifter 60
- A small number of daytime journeys will be temporarily suspended, but the service will still run up to every 12 minutes.
- There may, however, be gaps of up to 24 minutes between some journeys so please check the timetable using the link below.
- View timetable
Service X66
- Will be revised to run up to every 10 minutes.
- View timetable
X-lines X84 & X85
- Service X85 will be revised to run between Hexham and Newbrough only. Passengers wishing to travel between Newcastle, Corbridge and Hexham are advised to use services 10 and X84 instead.
- Service X84 will continue to operate hourly, but will be retimed from Hexham towards Newcastle.
- View timetable
indiGo 85 & 86
- All Monday to Saturday service 86 journeys will be temporarily cancelled, except the early morning journey at 5.40am from Concord.
- View timetable
Green Arrow X97
- Service X97 will be temporarily suspended.
Cobalt & Coast 309, 310, 311 & X39
- The frequency of this service will be revised, with each service operating every 30 minutes, providing a bus approximately every 10 minutes between Newcastle and Battle Hill.
- Service X39 is temporarily suspended.
- View timetable
Service 925
- The first journey in each direction on Saturdays will be temporarily suspended.
