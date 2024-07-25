The all-new BMW M5

The all-new, seventh generation BMW M5 Saloon combines electrifying performance with an engaging and authentic M driving experience.

Featuring the M HYBRID system for the first time, the vehicle achieves a combined output of 727 hp and 1,000 Nm of torque, accelerating from 0-62 mph in 3.5 seconds.

Standard-fit Adaptive M Suspension, Integral Active Steering, and M xDrive enhance handling and agility.

Greater flexibility to personalise the driving experience, with adjustable driving modes, performance settings, and M HYBRID system for maximum responsiveness in any driving situation.

Athletic exterior design with prominent wheel arches, side skirt extensions, and distinctive M design elements. Sporty and driver-focused cockpit, with premium materials and new design details.

Equipped with the latest in-car technology, including the BMW Curved Display and BMW

Operating System 8.5, with M-specific user interface design.

Order books open today, priced from £110,500 RRP. World Premiere of the all-new M5 at Goodwood Festival of Speed in July 2024 and UK customer deliveries start in November 2024.

The BMW M5 is powering into a new era. With 40 years of history under its belt, the legendary high-performance saloon from BMW M GmbH is entering its seventh generation with an electrified drive system for the first time. The model-specific M HYBRID system gives the new BMW M5 (electric power and fuel consumption, weighted, combined: 166.2 – 176.6 mpg and 25.5 – 25.0 kWh/ 62 miles according to WLTP; CO 2 emissions, weighted, combined: 39 – 37 g/km as per WLTP; fuel consumption with discharged battery: 27.4 – 27.7 mpg; CO 2 classes: weighted, combined B, with discharged battery G) a maximum output of 727 hp and a peak torque of 1,000 Nm. The combination of a high-revving V8 engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology and an electric motor, plus power transfer courtesy of an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission and M xDrive all-wheel drive, enables acceleration of 0 to 62 mph in 3.5 seconds.

The imposing power delivery and emotionally engaging performance experience served up by the new BMW M5 are accompanied by a new interpretation of the high-performance car design for which M is renowned. Prominent wheel arch and side skirt extensions, the sculptural front apron and model-specific surfacing around the C-pillar – including an embossed “M5” logo for the Hofmeister kink – give the car an athletic appearance that helps to differentiate it more clearly than ever from the BMW 5 Series Saloon. At the same time, an unusually high proportion of surfaces painted in body colour create a sleek appearance with stylish references to its superior dynamic abilities.

The exterior design – like the ambience of the luxurious interior, which is enhanced with M-specific features – accentuates the multi-layered character of the new BMW M5. Its sense of poise and assurance is fuelled by vast reserves of power that can be summoned at any time. Kept discreetly in reserve during relaxed, electric-only cruises, this performance comes to the fore as the BMW M5 reveals the “sport saloon” side to its personality over longer distances – and is unleashed in full on the track.

The M HYBRID system, power transmission and chassis technology are tuned to give the M5 specific performance characteristics, ensuring transverse and longitudinal dynamics unparalleled in this market segment. Together with its similarly outstanding elasticity, the new BMW M5 takes M performance to a new level.

BMW Retailers across the UK are taking orders for the new BMW M5 from today, with the first appearance and world premiere of the vehicle taking place at Goodwood Festival of Speed in July 2024. Production of the new BMW M5 will begin at BMW Group Plant Dingolfing in the same month, with the first UK customer deliveries from November 2024, which will also be accompanied by the introduction of the new BMW M5 Touring. The most important sales regions for the high-performance saloon are North America and Europe, with the USA expected to be the single biggest individual market by some distance, followed by the UK, Poland, Germany, South Korea, Japan and China.

Model Max Power* (hp) Peak Torque* (Nm) Acceleration*

(0-62mph) (secs) Top Speed** (mph) CO 2

Emissions*

(WLTP) (g/km) Fuel Consumption Combined* (WLTP) (mpg) Electric Range* (WLTP) (miles) RRP Starting Price

(excluding OTR costs) BMW M5 Saloon 727 1,000 3.5 155 / (189)*** 39 – 37 27.4 – 27.7 42 – 43 £110,500

*All figures relating to performance, consumption, electric range and emissions are provisional. All the stated technical data including fuel consumption and emissions figures relate to the offering in the German market. Dimensions and measurements refer to vehicles with basic configuration in Germany. These may vary depending on the wheel/tyre size and items of optional equipment selected.

**Electronically limited.

*** Top speed with optional M Driver’s Package.

M HYBRID drive system in the new BMW M5: intoxicating performance, impressive electric range.

The M HYBRID drive system in the new BMW M5 brings a 4.4-litre V8 engine with classic high-revving character together with an electric motor, whose performance characteristics are tuned specifically for the M5 and which is integrated into the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission. The combustion engine benefits from cutting-edge M TwinPower Turbo technology, a cross-bank exhaust manifold and optimised oil separation. It develops maximum output of 585 hp and peak torque of 750 Nm. The electric motor delivers a maximum output of 197 hp and a nominal torque of 280 Nm. However, thanks to a pre-gearing stage, the effective torque at the transmission input is boosted to 450 Nm. The combination of combustion engine and electric motor adheres to the same principle as the drive system in the BMW M Hybrid V8 endurance racing machine. The ability of the electric motor to generate its power instantly and the intelligently controlled interplay of the combustion engine and motor ensure the M HYBRID system responds without delay to every movement of the accelerator. The linear power delivery typical of BMW M models is found here in particularly compelling form. The eight-cylinder engine can spin to a maximum 7,200 rpm as the new BMW M5 treats its driver to the sensation of relentless power development into the upper reaches of the load and speed ranges. Top speed is limited to 155 mph as standard, but the limiter can be raised to 189 mph if the optional M Driver’s Package is specified. The sports exhaust system fitted in the new BMW M5 underscores the performance experience with a multi-faceted and enthralling engine note. It features electrically controlled, continuously adjustable flaps and the two pairs of dual tailpipes familiar from other M models, each with 100-millimetre trims in Black Chrome. Providing an acoustic accompaniment to the power delivery of the electric motor is BMW IconicSounds Electric. This M-specific electric drive sound provides authentic responses to movements of the accelerator when the car is operating in all-electric mode. With the relevant drive system configuration, it also generates an engaging boost track to highlight the arrival of extra electric power on top of the output from the V8 engine. In all-electric operating mode, the new BMW M5 can hit speeds of up to 87 mph. The high-voltage battery located low in the car’s underbody has 18.6 kWh of usable energy, enabling an electric range of 42 – 43 miles (WLTP), which is unmatched by any rival. The Combined Charging Unit allows AC charging at up to 7.4 kW, and from November 2024 production, the maximum charging rate will go up to 11 kW. The power generated by the combustion engine and electric motor is channelled to the road via the all-wheel-drive M xDrive system, with the rear-biased setup particularly pronounced in 4WD Sport mode. However, the driver can also select 2WD mode which sends power exclusively to the rear wheels with the DSC (Dynamic Stability Control) system switched off, which will appeal to experienced drivers who prefer a pure-bred performance experience. This further developed iteration of M xDrive – like the electronically controlled Active M Differential at the rear axle – is tailored specially to the performance characteristics of the M HYBRID drive system. Sophisticated chassis technology with M-specific tuning.

The chassis design of the new BMW M5 comprises a double-wishbone front axle and a five-link rear axle with bespoke kinematics and elastokinematics, plus a host of other specially tuned components. The electrically assisted rack-and-pinion steering with M Servotronic and variable steering ratio has a rigid connection to the front axle subframe to ensure optimal feedback from the road and a high degree of directional accuracy. In conjunction with the wide tracks and the excellent torsional rigidity of the body and chassis mountings, this combination produces the handling attributes for which BMW M models are renowned, shaped by agility, precision and the linear build-up of lateral forces. Also fitted as standard is Adaptive M Suspension with electronically controlled dampers and Integral Active Steering, which can steer the rear wheels by up to 1.5 degrees. M-specific tuning, individually selectable settings, and the ability to adjust the dampers at each wheel independently optimise the vehicle’s connection to the road. This enhances the car’s versatility, offering everything from everyday driving comfort to track-ready dynamic performance. The rear-wheel steering improves directional stability at high speeds, as well as agility and comfort when manoeuvring. Traction, agility and directional stability all benefit from near-actuator wheel slip limitation and the networking of all control systems within the integrated transverse dynamics management setup. Both the standard M Compound brakes and optional M Carbon ceramic brakes combine with an integrated braking system that presents the driver with two pedal feel settings. M light-alloy wheels (20-inch at the front axle, 21-inch at the rear) are fitted as standard. Assistance systems for assured and comfortable driving.

The new BMW M5 offers a significantly wider selection of standard and optional systems for automated driving and parking compared to its predecessor, increasing assurance and comfort in day-to-day driving. Standard specification for the new seventh generation BMW M5 brings features such as front collision warning, Lane Departure Warning including lane return with steering assistance, the Evasion Assistant, the Attentiveness Assistant and the Speed Limit Info system. The optional Driving Assistant Professional adds Active Cruise Control with Stop&Go function together with tech including the Steering and Lane Control Assistant, traffic light detection, automatic Speed Limit Assist and Active Navigation. The new BMW M5 is equipped as standard with Parking Assistant Professional, which enables automated parking and manoeuvring over distances of up to 200 metres, controllable either from inside the car or remotely via smartphone. Greater flexibility to personalise the driving experience.

The control panel on the centre console of the new BMW M5 houses a model-specific composition of buttons, which can be used to tailor the driving experience to individual preferences in a variety of ways. The Setup button provides direct access to the configuration of the drive system, Drivelogic, chassis, steering, braking system and M xDrive, as well as the intensity of brake energy recuperation. Two overall vehicle setups can be stored and selected quickly using the M buttons on the steering wheel. The Launch Control function is available in all the M Setup configurations, except for the M xDrive system’s 2WD mode. Pressing the DSC button activates M Dynamic Mode, increasing the DSC intervention thresholds for brake inputs and engine power reduction. Alternatively, DSC can be switched off completely. Another button allows the driver to select M Mode. When they switch from the default ROAD setting to SPORT, interventions from the driver assistance systems are restricted to just the essential functions required for sporty driving, as is the content shown in the information display. The standard-fit M Drive Professional, also enables the use of TRACK mode, with other features including the M Laptimer and the Boost Control function, which maximises longitudinal dynamics when executing mid-range sprints and overtaking manoeuvres. The operating mode of the M HYBRID system can also be adjusted as desired. The new M Hybrid button allows the driver to choose between HYBRID mode – for intelligently controlled interplay between the combustion engine and electric motor to maximise either efficiency or performance, depending on the driving situation – and the ELECTRIC setting, in which the combustion engine is only brought into play by accelerator kickdown or using the gearshift paddles. eCONTROL mode is used for effective brake energy recuperation and maintaining battery charge at a constant level. In addition, DYNAMIC mode focuses on a balanced system power for consistent performance during track driving, while the DYNAMIC PLUS mode delivers full system power for maximum performance on the racetrack in short burst (e.g. qualifying). Progressive sports car cockpit, M-specific displays on the BMW Curved Display, exclusive ambience.

In addition to the M-specific control panel on the centre console, the progressive sports car cockpit in the new BMW M5 features a newly designed, flat-bottomed M leather steering wheel with illuminated M buttons, M multifunction seats with extensive electric adjustment options, and the BMW Curved Display, which, like the standard BMW Head-Up Display, includes M-specific content. The standard BMW Live Cockpit Professional also brings the BMW Maps navigation system and the Augmented View function on the control display. An upgraded version of BMW iDrive features as standard in the new BMW M5. It is based on BMW Operating System 8.5 and designed with touch control and natural speech in mind. The digital tech now also covers the controls for the climate control functions, with temperature selection, airflow intensity, seat heating and steering wheel heating now controlled by touch screen via permanent buttons in the lower section of the control display or by voice command. Also playing their part in the exclusive interior ambience are the standard Merino leather trim, the BMW Interaction Bar, four-zone air conditioning, heated front seats, ambient lighting with M-specific interior lighting including Welcome and Goodbye Animation, and the panoramic glass sunroof. Standard specification on the new BMW M5 also includes ambient lighting, the Bowers & Wilkins Surround Sound System, a wireless charging tray, Comfort Access, an alarm system, automatic tailgate operation and the charging cable Professional for charging during a journey. The options list includes the M Carbon exterior package, an Alcantara headliner, active seat ventilation, and a trailer tow hitch. Model-specific BMW M Performance Parts will be available for the new BMW M5 from launch, with the selection to include M Performance forged light-alloy wheels and exterior components made from carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP).