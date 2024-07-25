Forward to the Future: Electrogenic launches ‘plug and play’ kit to electrify iconic DeLorean DMC-12

UK based Electrogenic launches EV ‘drop in’ kit for iconic DeLorean DMC-12

Kit transforms driving experience, finally delivering sports car performance to match sci-fi looks

150+ miles of real-world range plus CCS rapid charging

Offered internationally via Electrogenic’s approved installer network; multiple partners in USA

Latest addition to Electrogenic’s award-winning ‘drop-in’ kit range, already includes options for Land Rover Defender, classic Porsche 911 original Mini, and Jaguar E-type

Firm also known for its bespoke conversions, including recent project to electrify Jason Momoa’s 1929 Rolls-Royce Phantom II

Electrogenic’s technology is available internationally via Electrogenic’s network of installer partners and is also used by British Ministry of Defence

Media assets: here

Kidlington, Oxfordshire, UK, June 26th, 2024: Electrogenic, the internationally renowned EV technology company, has revealed the latest model it has converted to clean, effortless electric drive: the iconic DeLorean DMC-12.

The Oxford, UK based firm has developed an easy to install ‘plug and play’ EV conversion kit for the celebrated model – which famously starred in the Back to the Future franchise. The exhaustively developed ‘drop-in’ package is available now via Electrogenic’s carefully vetted global installer network – which includes numerous partners serving the United States.

The DeLorean EV conversion package, which is entirely reversible, uses Electrogenic’s proprietary, market-leading EV powertrain technology to revolutionise the DMC-12, transforming the driving experience with smooth, effortless electric performance.

Steve Drummond, Electrogenic CEO, said: “Since founding Electrogenic in 2018, we’ve seen a great deal of interest from around the world in the prospect of a DeLorean EV conversion. With its sci-fi design – still jaw-dropping over 40 years on – and underwhelming engine, it really is the perfect candidate for conversion to electric drive. We’re now delighted to reveal our ‘plug and play’ conversion package to the world. Developed entirely in-house using our proprietary technology, it gives the DMC-12 the sporting performance its futuristic shape always deserved.”

The DeLorean package is the latest addition to Electrogenic’s rapidly growing range of ‘plug and play’ EV conversion kits, which already includes options for the Land Rover Defender, Jaguar E-type, classic Mini and Porsche 911. The company is also known for its bespoke conversions. Recent projects include a 1929 Rolls-Royce Phantom II electrified for Hollywood star Jason Momoa.

Electrogenic also uses its sector-leading technical knowledge to develop ‘turn-key’ EV drivetrain solutions for car manufacturers (OEMs) and Defence applications.

The DeLorean DMC-12 Backstory

The DMC-12 was conceived by the former General Motors executive John DeLorean in the late 1970s. A visionary drawn to the very latest technologies, DeLorean was determined to build a different type of sports car – one that was not only sporting and stunning to look at, but also responsibly and ethically produced.

Styled by the legendary Italian, Giugiaro, the gullwing door equipped DMC-12 was engineered to be sustainable from the get-go. It used a pioneering combination of composites and stainless-steel panels – ensuring it wouldn’t rot and succumb to rust like many cars of the time; DeLorean wanted the cars to last forever. Three quarters of DMC-12s ever produced are still on the roads today, a remarkable record for a 40 plus year old car.

DeLorean turned to the great engineering minds at Lotus to realise his vision, before setting up shop in late ‘70s Belfast after receiving significant investment from the UK government. The hastily assembled team worked at an unprecedented pace to get the DMC-12 ready, battling myriad challenges along the way – from extreme financial and time pressures to the fire-bombing of the factory during flare ups in sectarian violence. Despite all this, the DMC-12 was designed, built and certified for sale in the US in just 28 months, a record that would stand for some time.

Certain compromises were made along the way, with the V6 engine – sourced from Peugeot-Renault-Volvo (PRV) – cited by many as a particular weak point. After being modified to satisfy the US emission regulations, it produced just 130 hp – rather lacking for a sports car. Nevertheless, after going on sale in mid 1981, the outlandishly styled DMC-12 was initially a great success, before the economy faltered in the recession of the early 1980s and sales slowed. Over 9,000 of the cars were produced before the DeLorean business eventually folded at the end of 1982.

By then the DMC-12 had established itself as one of the most recognisable automotive creations; its legacy was further cemented by its starring role as the time machine in the Back to The Future films. It remains one of the ultimate automotive icons of the 20th century, with a passionate community of owners and fans the world over.

Electrifying an Icon

Electrogenic, known for its sympathetic EV conversions, has now transformed the DMC-12, giving it the effortless, state of the art powertrain the stunning shape always deserved. Envisaged from the outset to be a sustainable sports car, thanks to Electrogenic’s ‘drop-in’ EV conversion kit, the DMC-12 can now fully deliver on that brief. The electrified DMC-12 emits no tailpipe emissions and is future proofed for an age of low-carbon motoring.

Electrogenic’s team of engineers, programmers and fabricators have carefully engineered an electric powertrain solution to fit within the existing architecture of the car, using CAD modelling and clever packaging to maximise the available space.

Designed from the outset to be straightforward to install, the genuinely ‘plug-and-play’ DeLorean conversion features 43kWh of brand-new OEM grade batteries fitted in place of the fuel tank under the front luggage compartment, and above the motor in the rear. The design uses the company’s proprietary, ultra-efficient, battery packaging system to deliver unrivalled energy density. As with all Electrogenic conversions, the original structure of the car is entirely preserved; nothing is cut, and all the modifications are entirely reversible.

The batteries feed a motor sending 160kW of power and 310Nm of torque into a fixed ratio gearbox and transaxle, delivering 3,200Nm to the rear the wheels. The conversion can be applied to both manual and automatic DMC-12s.

Thanks to the enhanced power and instant torque, the electrified DMC-12 – which weighs only 40kg more than the original ICE version – is transformed form a cruiser into a sports car. The new powertrain halves the 0-60mph time; the original 130hp V6 powered car completed the acceleration benchmark in just over 10 seconds, while the EV version takes just under 5. With ample reserves of instant power at any speed, the DMC-12 delivers well-judged satisfyingly muscular performance. Regenerative braking – which can be adjusted depending on an owner’s preferences – helps keep the new-found performance in check.

Electrogenic’s engineers have also dialled configurability into the driving experience with a series of selectable drive profiles to suit different scenarios, from a range-enhancing ‘Eco’ mode, to sharpened ‘Sport’ setting for maximum performance. The DMC-12 kit also features launch control – a first for an Electrogenic conversion – giving you the edge in the traffic light grand prix.

The conversion delivers 150+ miles of range in real world driving and CCS rapid charge in an hour. The DeLorean, as with all Electrogenic EV conversions, is also capable of V2L, supplying 3kW of 240V AC power – so you can charge a laptop, power a fridge, or even charge another car, on the go.

The first customer DMC-12 is fitted with a number of bespoke features, including Apple Car Play, enhanced Air Conditioning and a bespoke virtual dashboard – displaying drive modes, battery usage and charge status.

Drummond adds: “We’re delighted with the results of our ‘plug and play’ DeLorean EV conversion package; it transforms the DMC-12 from an American cruiser into a true sports car, with performance that perfectly matches its timeless space-age visuals. When John DeLorean set out to make the DMC-12 over forty years ago, he was determined to create a sports car that was sustainable and would stand the test of time. An EV conversion therefore makes total sense and feels in keeping with the ethos of the original project. I can also attest that the car’s original, Lotus-engineered, suspension is more than up to the task of handling the new-found torque; the car is fabulous to drive.

“During the DeLorean’s road testing and calibration programme for over the past few months, our engineering team has been blown away by the response it gets from the public; it generates interest and excitement like nothing else. You’re constantly being stopped by DeLorean fans asking for pictures or wanting to take a closer look at the car.

“It’s clear to see that the DMC-12 holds a special place in the hearts of many. We hope that, through our EV conversion kit – available now via our global network of partners – we’ll be able to help preserve this true cultural icon for future generations to enjoy.”

Cutting Edge Technology, Developed in Britain

Electrogenic’s conversions – whether bespoke projects or its award-winning range of ‘drop-in’ kits – feature the firm’s sector-leading, proprietary EV technology, which has underpinned the company’s rapid rise and sustained growth in recent years.

All Electrogenic conversions are defined by their quality and depth of engineering, using technology developed in-house by a research and development team comprising leading automotive engineers, programmers, and electrical experts.

Each conversion reflects Electrogenic’s approach of developing and manufacturing its own technology, which includes in-house designed software, printed circuit boards (PCBs) and digital dashboards, as well as vehicle management technology that can integrate any of the latest motors, battery modules, to incorporate the best new tech into its conversion packages.

The conversions use highly innovative mechanical componentry, including a unique system for creating high-density battery packs, as well as exceptionally compact in-line and transverse reduction transmission systems, all manufactured in the UK. The cleverly packaged conversions always ensure that the original vehicles’ existing structure and architecture are preserved. This approach ensures that all Electrogenic conversions are entirely reversible.

Electrogenic’s world-leading bespoke conversions are completed at its Oxford HQ and workshop, while the ‘drop-in’ kit range is offered internationally through a rapidly growing network of partner installers.

A full list of installer partners is available here: https://www.electrogenic.co.uk/kits/partner-installer-network/