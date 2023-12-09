The all-new BMW X2 and the first-ever BMW iX2

The BMW X2 first introduced the concept of a Sports Activity Coupé in the premium compact segment. And now the even more distinctive, sportier and forward-looking second generation is set to reaffirm BMW’s leadership in the fast-evolving sector.

Significantly larger dimensions, a pronounced coupé silhouette and dynamic lines visually showcase the development leap taken by the new BMW X2. The progressive character of the new model is also evident in the fully electric BMW iX2 variant, as well as in a large spread of driver assistant systems enabling automated driving and parking, and in the innovative digital services delivered by the new BMW iDrive with QuickSelect and BMW Operating System 9.

The range of drive variants extends the car’s appeal into additional target groups and will contribute to the new BMW X2 building on the success of the original model, of which more than 380,000 examples were sold worldwide.

Model Max Power (hp) Peak Torque (Nm) Acceleration

(0-62mph) (secs) Top Speed (mph)** Electric Range (WLTP) (miles) CO 2

Emissions

(WLTP) (g/km) Fuel Consumption Combined (WLTP) (mpg) Electric Power

Consumption

(WLTP) kWh/62 miles RRP Price X2 sDrive20i M Sport 170 280 8.3 132 – 148 – 139 43.5 – 47.1 – £39,365 X2 M35i xDrive 300 400 5.4 155 – 181 – 175 35.3 – 36.7 – £47,395 iX2 xDrive30 M Sport 313 494 5.6 112 259 – 266 0 – 17.7 – 16.3 £56,540

The world premiere of the new BMW X2 and new BMW iX2 will take place at the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo (formerly the Tokyo Motor Show), which will open its doors on 26 October 2023.

The new BMW X2 will be priced from £39,365, with the iX2 xDrive30 starting from £56,540 RRP. Order books open today at BMW retailers across the UK, with the first deliveries expected to begin in March 2024.

Accelerating the ramp-up of electric mobility

The new BMW iX2 sees the BMW Group accelerating the ramp-up of electric mobility. The company now has at least one pure electric vehicle in all major model segments and is aiming to have more than two million fully electric vehicles on the road by the end of 2025. By 2030, it is anticipated that every second vehicle sold by the BMW Group worldwide will have an all-electric drive system.

A flexible vehicle architecture allows the new BMW X2 and BMW iX2 to be produced on a single assembly line at BMW Group Plant Regensburg. The high-voltage batteries for the fully electric variant are also made at the Regensburg site.

BMW Group Plant Regensburg has become the automotive industry’s first plant worldwide to use an end-to-end digitalised and automated process in standard production for inspection, processing and marking of painted vehicle surfaces by AI-controlled robots. The Bavarian plant is therefore taking another step towards becoming a digital and intelligently connected facility – the BMW iFactory.

Sporty exterior design complemented with a modern and spacious interior

The distinctive, sporty appearance of the new BMW X2 is accompanied by a modern cockpit design shaped by digital innovations, including the BMW Curved Display, and by a spacious interior.

The new BMW X2 has grown by 194mm in length over its predecessor, to 4,554mm. This means the model also stretches 54mm beyond the BMW X1. Its wheelbase is now 2,692mm (+ 22mm), and it also stands 21mm wider, at 1,845mm. Wider tracks at both the front and rear, together with the larger-diameter wheels, give the new BMW X2 a broader, muscular stance on the road. The vehicle height is 1,590mm, up 64mm compared with its predecessor.

Inside, the new BMW X2 houses five full-size seats, with all occupants benefiting from increased shoulder and elbow room. Kneeroom in the second row of seats has been expanded by 25mm.

With all the seats in use, the new BMW X2 can accommodate 560 litres of cargo, 90 litres more than its predecessor. The load compartment’s capacity can be expanded to 1,470 litres (+ 115 litres). The mild hybrid BMW X2 sDrive20i has a boot capacity of 515 – 1,400 litres, while the fully electric BMW iX2 offers between 525 and 1,400 litres.

A trailer tow hitch can be ordered as an option, now operated electrically at the touch of a button. The maximum permitted trailer load is as much as 1,800kg, depending on the model (BMW iX2: 1,200kg).

Striking front end with standalone design features

The model-specific front-end design of the new BMW X2 brings sporting allure and visual extravagance to the premium compact segment. Front and centre is the new interpretation of two signature brand features: the BMW kidney grille and twin headlights. The two connected elements of the kidney grille together form an almost hexagonal contour, and its outline is highlighted by a three-dimensional surround. The optional illuminated BMW kidney grille Iconic Glow gives the car a particularly distinctive appearance. The model-specific air inlet grille with sporty honeycomb structure is finished in Black high-gloss. The inner section of the enclosed BMW kidney grille on the BMW iX2 has an intricate structure and surfaces in Quartz Silver.

The headlight units extend well into the wheel arches. The new BMW X2 comes as standard with LED headlights for low and high beam. Two vertical LED units with a subtle arrow shape include the daytime driving lights and turn signal indicators. Adaptive LED Headlights with non-dazzling matrix high beam, plus urban lights, motorway beam pattern and bad weather light are available as part of the Technology Pack. M lights Shadowline available with the M Sport Pro Package.

The design of the lower air intake drops very deeply and extends well into the sides of the front end. It is flanked to either side by elegant, wing-shaped inlays, which guide the air to the air curtains in the front apron. The bonnet also has a model-specific design with dynamic contours.

Coupé-shaped silhouette merged with clean body surfaces and flared wheel arches

The distinctive proportions of the new BMW X2 are showcased particularly clearly when viewed side-on. The upright front end, long bonnet, heavily raked A-pillars and roofline flowing dynamically into the rear feed into the typical silhouette of a BMW Sports Activity Coupé. Large wheels and a wraparound black border at the lowest edge of the body are subtle pointers to its robust character.

At its trailing edge, the slender side window graphic features a tweaked interpretation of the Hofmeister kink familiar from BMW models past and present. The door openers are integrated flush with the body. Shallow roof rails in Black high-gloss can be specified as an option.

Distinctive rear design set off with innovatively-split all-new light units

The flared wheel arches and muscular shoulders also shape the appearance of the new BMW X2 when viewed from the rear. The character lines along the flanks continue to the rear, creating a flowing connection between the different areas of the body. Like the contours of the rear lights, the body lines and surface structures are horizontal in execution, accentuating the width of the rear.

Below the heavily raked rear window, a bold Gurney-style spoiler generates additional downforce. A concave surface below the rear spoiler creates a three-dimensional effect. The model-specific rear apron of the new BMW X2 is composed of a black surface which frames the number plate and extends as far as the side body edging. Inserts styled as intakes and vertical reflectors add sporting flavour.

The all-new light units are distinctively split into two sections and extend well into the car’s flanks and the tailgate. All of the light functions use LED technology.

Intelligent lightweight design enables enhanced efficiency and agility

The BMW Efficient Dynamics technology package minimises energy consumption in the use phase of the vehicle. As well as the powertrain, it encompasses energy management, rolling resistance, aerodynamics and weight reduction via intelligent lightweight design.

The weight-optimised construction of the body and chassis components brings gains in efficiency and heightens the agility of the new BMW X2 and BMW iX2. An intelligent mix of materials minimises vehicle weight while enhancing rigidity and crash safety. The hot-stamped steels and aluminium alloys used for the passenger cell are supplemented by multi-phase steels for extra reinforcement. At the front of the BMW iX2, an additional shear panel and a stiff connection with the high-voltage battery’s housing, a load-bearing component, increase body rigidity. The all-electric model also has a special strut between the strut towers to enhance torsional rigidity, directional stability and turn-in response.

Making the bonnet from aluminium cuts weight at the front end of the car, which further aids handling agility. Meanwhile, lightweight plastic supports for the front and rear doors bring further weight savings. The use of steel components with a zinc/magnesium coating optimises corrosion protection.

Enhanced aerodynamics of the new BMW X2 likewise improve both efficiency and driving dynamics. The power consumption and range of the BMW iX2 benefit from the lower drag generated by the closed-off BMW kidney grille. All other variants have an active air flap control system for the kidney grille and lower intake, which adapts its responses to the need for cooling air and the ambient temperatures. Other contributors to aerodynamic efficiency include air curtains in the outer sections of the front apron; flush-fitting door handles; aerodynamically optimised exterior mirrors, rear lights and light-alloy wheels; and a model-specific rear spoiler. Added to which, the flow of air around the car is guided with the help of a large diffuser in the lower section of the rear apron and a virtually fully sealed underbody with precisely defined air guides. The smooth sealing for the high-voltage battery in the BMW iX2 has a positive effect on drag. Together, these features bring the car’s drag coefficient (C d ) down as far as 0.25 (BMW iX2) or 0.27 (BMW X2), depending on the version.

An optimised sealing concept around the doors and tailgate, plus newly designed exterior mirrors, reduce wind noise compared to the previous model. The use of acoustically optimised tyres also reduces noise, while an improved engine and transmission mounting limits vibrations. Starting the combustion engine and turning it off also generate significantly lower vibrations in the new BMW X2. Optional acoustic glazing shields the interior from outside noise.

A model-specific mounting and optimised encapsulation for the electric motor, power electronics and transmission – which are arranged in a single housing – increase the acoustic comfort of the BMW iX2, which also has a soundproofed and double-decoupled refrigerant compressor.

Standard M Sport exterior details twinned with a wide choice of colours

BMW X2 customers can choose from nine paint finishes, including two Frozen finishes from BMW Individual and a broad spectrum of other BMW Individual special paint finishes are also available.

Launched in the UK with M Sport specification as standard, the new model includes large side air intakes integrated into the front apron, a body colour border along the lower edge of the body, M-specific side skirts, M High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim and a rear apron with integrated diffuser. Adaptive M suspension and double-spoke 19-inch M light-alloy wheels are also part of the M Sport specification, together with sport seats, Alcantara-covered instrument panel, anthracite-coloured headliner and M leather steering wheel with gearshift paddles.

Also on the options list is the M Sport Pro pack. Among the features this adds are M High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim with extended elements, M lights Shadowline, an M rear spoiler, an M Sport braking system with red-painted callipers and M seat belts.

BMW iDrive with QuickSelect and the new BMW Operating System 9

At the heart of the display and control/operation system is the standard BMW Curved Display formed by a 10.25-inch information display and a 10.7-inch control display. The screens merge into a single unit behind a continuous glass surface that curves towards the driver.

The new BMW Operating System 9 home screen continuously displays the navigation system’s map view or other individually configurable graphics. The QuickSelect feature allows functions to be activated directly without having to enter a submenu, while a tap on the home icon on the control display is all it takes to return to the home screen. Icons for direct access to the climate control menu, All Apps menu, Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ can also now be found next to the home icon.

New BMW Digital Premium heralds the arrival of in-car gaming and streaming

BMW Digital Premium means customers can enjoy in-car use of a range of apps, e.g. for music streaming, video streaming, news or gaming, on a subscription basis. The optional package also covers data usage for all digital services and the apps available from the BMW ConnectedDrive Store, including music and video streaming.

BMW is presenting a wide selection of games in collaboration with gaming platform AirConsole, included within BMW Digital Premium. These can be played when the vehicle is stationary, for example while waiting for the BMW iX2 to recharge or waiting to pick-up friends or family. Once the AirConsole App has been launched, smartphone and car can be connected by scanning a QR code on the Curved Display. The games are then made available, with gameplay controlled by smartphone over the air. This means multiple players can share in the in fun at the same time.

Audio streaming services can also be used in the new BMW X2 with BMW Digital Premium, and the driver and front passenger are able to view a wide variety of video streaming offerings (powered by Xperi TiVo) on the control display while the car is stationary.

Additional My Modes and further scope for customisation with BMW Digital Premium

Drivers of the new BMW X2 can choose from Personal Mode, Sport Mode and Efficient Mode as standard, while BMW Digital Premium extends the range by adding Expressive Mode, Relax Mode and Digital Art Mode. This opens up further options for tailoring aspects such as the readouts on the control display and the interior lighting.

BMW Digital Premium also enhances the user experience with add-ons for the lighting sequence that is activated when approaching the car, while the system’s automated routines can also increase convenience in regularly recurring situations.

Expanded standard equipment, new optional equipment packages for further individualisation

The standard equipment of the new BMW X2 is significantly enhanced over that of its predecessor. Standard features include a navigation system, two-zone automatic climate control, a raft of modern driver assistance systems, Park Assist including Reversing Assist Camera and numerous other innovative digital services which enhance comfort, convenience and driving pleasure.

Automatic tailgate operation is also standard. And if the optional Comfort Access is specified, the tailgate can be operated hands-free as well. Beyond the M Sport Pro pack, the new BMW X2 is also available with newly created equipment packages enabling targeted individualisation of the car.

Advanced interior design influenced by the BMW iX

Many interior details take their cues from the concept first introduced in the BMW iX. Key features include the slender instrument panel, which serves as a stage for the BMW Curved Display, and a “floating” armrest with integral control panel between the driver’s and front passenger seats. The BMW Curved Display, with its frameless glass surface angled slightly towards the driver, brings a high-class, modern highlight to the cabin. It is framed by solid-looking trim pieces which extend out to the doors as a border for the cockpit area. All models feature Aluminium Hexacube light finish trim strips as standard.

Alongside the newly designed gear selector lever, the control panel integrated into the centre console houses embedded buttons for using vehicle functions, including My Modes and Park Assist.

Newly developed seats offer even better comfort and lateral support

The new seats in the BMW X2 offer sporty looks, outstanding lateral support, optimised comfort over long distances and extended functionality.

The M Sport specification includes Veganza/Alcantara heated sport seats in anthracite with blue contrast stitching or, as an option, Vernasca leather with special diamond quilting. Electric adjustment for seats is available as an option.

Two-zone automatic climate control and navigation system as standard

A two-zone automatic climate control system is fitted as standard, as is the rain sensor with automatic headlight activation. The intelligent system takes into account the impact of direct sunlight and, depending on the car’s specification, can also incorporate the seat and steering wheel heating.

The automatic climate control system in the BMW iX2 employs extremely efficient heat pump technology. The all-electric model also comes as standard with an auxiliary climate control system to heat or cool the interior before a journey.

The standard BMW Live Cockpit Plus includes the cloud-based navigation system BMW Maps and an audio system with six speakers and amplifier output of 100 watts. The optional Harman Kardon Sound System raises the number of speakers to 12 and the amplifier output to 205 watts.

Smartphone integration via both Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ is included as standard.

Premium ambience with scope for extensive individualisation

The new BMW X2 features an M leather steering wheel with arresting three-spoke design and shift paddles. Steering wheel heating is available as an option.

The optional panoramic glass sunroof brings an exclusive touch to both the exterior appearance of the new BMW X2 and its interior ambience. Its dark-tinted glass surface extends in a single section right up to the windscreen and back into the rear part of the roof. The panoramic glass sunroof floods the interior with light thanks to a view-through area measuring 712mm by 702mm. A multi-layer electric roller blind provides discreet interior shading when required.

The standard interior lighting incorporates the footwells, door openers and the storage compartments in the centre console, plus reading lights, the ambient light from the headliner and the door courtesy lights. Ambient lighting provides atmospheric illumination and includes the Dynamic interior light function, whose pulsating light signals indicate, for example, an incoming phone call.

Also included in the optional Technology package is the mirror package, which adds light projections from the exterior mirrors, an electric folding function for the exterior mirrors and an automatic dimming function for the interior mirror and the exterior mirror on the driver’s side.

BMW iX2: premium electric mobility in a compact Sports Activity Coupé

The all-electric iX2 xDrive30 will give fresh momentum to locally emission-free premium mobility. Its two electric motors together generate 313hp (including temporary boost) and 494Nm. The highly integrated drive units are grouped with the power electronics and transmission in a compact housing.

The power-to-weight ratio of both the eDrive 5.0 M170SF drive unit at the front axle and the eDrive 5.0 M170SR at the rear is 1.5 kW/kg, for instantaneous acceleration and supreme traction and directional stability. The new BMW iX2 xDrive30 is able to go from 0 to 62mph in 5.6 seconds on the way to an electronically governed top speed of 112mph. Combined power consumption in the WLTP cycle is 17.7 – 16.3kWh per 62 miles.

Like the motors, the high-voltage battery in the new BMW iX2 xDrive30 is the product of the latest, fifth generation of BMW eDrive technology. The battery is installed in a space-saving position in the car’s underfloor section and provides 64.8kWh of usable energy. This and the high efficiency of the drive system help the new BMW iX2 xDrive30 to achieve a range of 259 – 266 miles in the WLTP cycle.

Combined Charging Unit and optimised software for fast and efficient charges

The new BMW iX2 xDrive30 is equipped with an advanced Combined Charging Unit that brings together the functions of the voltage transformer, charging electronics and power distribution, plus the management systems for the drive, high-voltage and charging functions, into a single highly integrated control unit. It enables AC charging up to 11kW as standard, which means the high-voltage battery can be recharged from 0 to 100 per cent in 6.5 hours. Customers can also choose three-phase AC charging up to 22kW as an option. This reduces the charging time to 3 hours 45 minutes. DC charging up to 130kW at a suitable fast-charging station makes it possible to boost the high-voltage battery’s energy reserves from 10 to 80 per cent capacity in 29 minutes.

The latest version of the Max Performance Charging software included in the BMW iX2 optimises efficiency when charging the car. Once the high-voltage battery reaches a higher state of charge (SOC), the new charging process ensures the charging rate drops smoothly instead of following the previous “stepped” curve, resulting in shorter charging times. The Max Performance Charging software also makes it possible to top up the battery at the full charging rate from a higher starting SOC of up to 50 per cent.

Anticipatory thermal management of the high-voltage battery is optimally controlled in good time before a stopover at a fast-charging station. An optimised cooling strategy during DC charging further improves the durability of the high-voltage battery. Alternating phases of full and partial cooling power are used when charging the BMW iX2 to avoid excessive cooling of the battery during fast charging.

Increasing range via adaptive recuperation and the new MAX RANGE function

When driving, adaptive recuperation helps to conserve power reserves or even recover electrical energy during overrun and braking. Thanks to intelligent networking, the drive system can use navigation and driver assistance system data to adjust how much power is recuperated according to the respective traffic situation. As an alternative to adaptive recuperation, the driver can select high, medium or low braking energy recovery for all traffic situations via the BMW iDrive menu.

The maximum recuperation power in driving mode B using the accelerator alone is 60kW. Recuperation of up to 120kW can be generated via the brake pedal regardless of the driving mode.

The range of the BMW iX2 can be extended by activating a new drive system function when driving in Efficient My Mode setting. With the MAX RANGE function, drive power and top speed are carefully restricted and comfort functions scaled back, allowing range to be increased by up to 25 per cent.

48V mild hybrid technology for petrol engines

Advanced 48V mild hybrid technology not only reduces fuel consumption and emissions, it also optimises power delivery. Alongside its role as a powerful starter generator, the 48V electric motor integrated into the standard seven-speed Steptronic transmission with double clutch can both supplement the output of the combustion engine and ease the load on it. Depending on the driving situation, it contributes an additional 19hp of power and produces nominal torque of 55Nm.

The 48V battery – which provides the energy for the extra output and for the starter generator, and also supplies the car’s 12V network via a voltage transformer – is installed under the load compartment. It is charged by adaptive recuperation in overrun and braking phases at a rate of up to 15kW. Through the intelligent networking of all the data from driver assistance system sensors and the information from the navigation system, the intensity of energy recuperation when the driver releases the accelerator pedal is adjusted to suit the driving situation even when route guidance is deactivated.

Efficient three-cylinder petrol engine from the latest generation powers the new BMW X2 sDrive20i

A three-cylinder petrol unit powers the new BMW X2 sDrive20i. Among the new features serving to enhance efficiency and reduce emissions are the Miller cycle (which shortens the opening time of the intake valves), redesigned intake ports and combustion chambers, and an ignition system featuring an active coil with integrated electronics. Mixture preparation is optimised using a new dual injection system. The effectiveness of the turbocharging system and intercooler has also been increased.

Teaming up with the 48V mild hybrid system, the 1.5-litre engine in the new BMW X2 sDrive20i generates maximum output of 170hp (156hp at 4,700 – 6,500rpm plus the electric motor’s 19hp) and peak torque of 280Nm (240Nm at 1,500 – 4,400rpm and the integrated electric motor’s 55Nm). The new BMW X2 sDrive20i sprints from 0 to 62 mph in 8.3 seconds. Combined fuel consumption comes in at 43.5 – 47.1mpg and CO 2 emissions at 148 – 139g/km, both as per the WLTP cycle.

Exceptionally powerful new four-cylinder engine powers the BMW X2 M35i xDrive

The most potent incarnation of the four-cylinder petrol unit from the latest modular generation of engines serves as the power source for the BMW X2 M35i xDrive. Various innovations set the new engine apart. They include the adoption of the Miller cycle, redesigned intake ports and combustion chambers, and changes to the camshaft timing, injection, ignition system and exhaust gas routing.

Among the unit’s M-specific highlights are a new, robust crankshaft drive, an optimised system of oil supply for the pistons with cooling channels, and new main bearing shells and caps. Its M TwinPower Turbo technology has been upgraded by increasing the performance of the turbocharging system and indirect charge air cooling at the same time as introducing dual injection for mixture preparation as a function of load point. The 2.0‑litre engine generates 300hp between 5,750 and 6,500rpm, with peak torque of 400Nm from 2,000 to 4,500rpm. The BMW X2 M35i xDrive sprints to 62mph in 5.4 seconds.

The rich-sounding M-specific exhaust system features two pairs of tailpipes nestled neatly into the left and right of the rear apron – a signature feature of high-performance models from BMW M.

Seven-speed Steptronic transmission with double clutch as standard

The two petrol engines are paired to a seven-speed Steptronic transmission with double clutch. This latest generation transmission stands out with fully electric actuation, widened gear ratio spread and greater internal efficiency. The transmission automatically shifts into P when the engine is switched off. If the car is parked on a slope, the electric parking brake is automatically applied.

Standard fit gearshift paddles on the steering wheel enable ultra-fast manual gear changes. The left-hand paddle is also used to activate the Sport Boost function.

In the BMW X2 M35i xDrive, drive power is relayed via a seven-speed Steptronic transmission with an ultra-sharp shift action. Besides shift paddles on the steering wheel, it also brings the M Sport Boost function. The M Launch Control function is also available.

The transmission also features a built-in mechanical limited-slip differential. Together with the BMW xDrive all-wheel-drive system for fully variable distribution of power between the front and rear wheels, this serves to maximise traction, handling stability and cornering dynamics.

Newly developed front and rear axle componentry

The new BMW X2 has adopted its predecessor’s design principle for the front and rear axle. However, all components of the front single-joint spring strut axle have been developed almost from scratch. The new axle kinematics and increased rigidity help to give the car agile turn-in and steering feel largely unaffected by torque steer. The supports for the hydromounts are now made from aluminium, saving around 3kg. Following readjustment of the steering axle, the caster offset has been increased by 15 per cent over its predecessor, for a positive effect on both steering feedback and straight-line stability.

The modular three-link rear axle fitted on all model variants also has the ideal ingredients for sporty handling. Featuring a bespoke design with remarkably high rigidity, it is partnered by a rear-axle subframe with a rigid mounting and promises precise wheel guidance even under high lateral acceleration. The springs and dampers take up less space thanks to their separate arrangement.

For the first time, the front axle has been equipped with extra, lift-related damping using an additional sleeve on the dampers.

Adaptive M suspension with frequency-selective damping as standard

Adaptive M suspension is standard across the range. Both agility and long-distance comfort benefit from this suspension system’s mechanically controlled adjustable and frequency-selective dampers. The specially designed damper system brings about a 15mm drop in ride height on all models.

Sport steering, with a direct rack ratio and Servotronic speed-sensitive power assistance, is part of the adaptive M suspension.

Near-actuator wheel slip limitation for extremely quick, precise response

The new BMW X2 now includes near-actuator wheel slip limitation to maximise the car’s agility and composure in challenging driving situations. Unique in this segment, this traction control system is integrated into the engine management, eliminating the long signal paths to the DSC control unit. This allows corrective inputs to be applied up to ten times faster than in conventional systems and with exceptional precision. This ensures optimum traction, poise and excellent handling stability.

Outstanding stopping power provided by integrated braking system and M Sport brakes

The new BMW X2 is equipped with an integrated braking system that delivers outstanding stopping power and superior pedal feel. This system brings together the brake activation, brake booster and braking control functions within a compact module.

The M Sport brakes comprise of four-piston, fixed-calliper disc brakes at the front wheels and single-piston, floating-calliper items at the rear.

The all-new model comes with 19-inch M light-alloy wheels as standard and the BMW X2 M35i xDrive comes with 20-inch M light-alloy wheels as standard. Further light-alloy wheels up to 21 inches are available as options.

Adaptive M suspension, sport steering and 20-inch M light-alloy wheels as standard

The bespoke chassis technology in the BMW X2 M35i xDrive produces the dynamic, agile and precise handling for which M models are renowned. Adaptive M suspension, sport steering, model-specific bracing elements at the front end of the vehicle and the exceptionally rigid anti-roll bar mounts all work to optimise handling, steering response and precision.

The new BMW X2 M35i xDrive can be specified with the option of M Compound brakes, comprising four-piston, fixed-calliper brakes with 385mm drilled discs at the front and single-piston, floating-calliper units with 330mm discs at the rear. The brake callipers are painted grey and bear the M logo.

Individual design with familiar M details

The standout performance of the new BMW X2 M35i xDrive is reflected in distinctive design features that optimise aerodynamics and the flow of cooling air. A front apron with large air intakes ensures the engine, transmission and brakes can continue to work within their optimum temperature windows at all times. Other sporting details include prominent side skirt extensions, black M exterior mirror caps, a model-specific M rear spoiler with central indent and a rear apron with diffuser inlay.

The BMW M kidney grille fitted to the new BMW X2 M35i xDrive bears the M logo. The grille also sports horizontal double bars, a design cue originally developed for high-performance models from BMW M GmbH. The same applies to the quartet of exhaust tailpipes – each measuring 100mm in diameter – integrated into the rear apron.

Cockpit design includes M-specific displays and availability of M Sport seats

The M‑specific cockpit design also plays its part in creating a high-intensity performance experience inside the new BMW X2 M35i xDrive. Highlights include aluminium Hexacube Light interior trim elements, an M leather steering wheel with gearshift paddles and red centre marker, an Alcantara-covered instrument panel, an anthracite-coloured headliner, M door sill trim, M pedals and the M‑specific graphics of the BMW Curved Display and, optionally, the BMW Head-Up Display.

Standard equipment for the new BMW X2 M35i xDrive also brings anthracite Veganza/Alcantara sport seats with blue contrast stitching. These can optionally be trimmed in Vernasca leather with special diamond quilting. Also on the options list are M Sport seats. These offer multi-way electric adjustment (including memory function for the driver’s seat), have integral head restraints and feature an illuminated M logo in the upper section of the backrests.

Integrated overall safety concept optimises occupant protection

A comprehensive passive safety concept maximises occupant protection. Besides the extremely rigid passenger cell and highly resilient load-bearing structures, it also includes integrated safety electronics which deploy the restraint systems in the right sequence, at the optimum moment and with the required effect for the specific collision type and severity.

The new BMW X2 also comes as standard with an active bonnet to improve pedestrian protection. Pyrotechnic actuators raise the bonnet if the vehicle collides with a pedestrian, creating more deformation space between the bonnet and the hard underlying structures.

The safety standards set by the BMW Group go well beyond the legal requirements. Strengthened bumper cross members plus a structure-optimised casing protect the high-voltage battery of the BMW iX2 in a collision. Energy-absorbing outer longitudinal profiles and the housing’s particularly stiff cross struts keep the collision forces away from the battery cells. The safety of the high-voltage components has been extensively demonstrated over the course of extensive testing and simulations. The safety concept also includes a sensor system for crash detection, which triggers a shutdown of the high-voltage system. In addition, pyrotechnic separators decouple the high-voltage battery from the on-board power supply.

New generation of front collision warning system adds safety-enhancing features

The new BMW X2 is fitted as standard with the latest version of the front collision warning system with brake intervention, which brings additional functions to help prevent an accident. It comprises features such as Collision Warning, pedestrian and cyclist warning with braking function, and Crossroads Warning. It can also warn the driver of pedestrians and cyclists who are parallel to the road and approaching the vehicle from the front or rear when turning left. If a vehicle is approaching on the side of the road the driver needs to cross, visual and acoustic warnings are triggered and the brakes are applied to prevent the driver from continuing with their turn-off manoeuvre.

Optional Driving Assistant with new exit warning function

Opting for the Driving Assistant upgrades the standard specification by adding the Lane Change Warning system, which helps the driver to guide the car back into the original lane, likewise by means of a steering input. The Driving Assistant’s features also include Rear Collision Prevention and Rear Crossing Traffic Warning, which reduces the danger of a collision when reversing.

There is also an exit warning function, which boosts safety when the vehicle is stationary. It activates warnings if a vehicle or cyclist is approaching the BMW X2 at speed and there is a risk of collision on either side of the vehicle.

Automated Level 2 driving: Driving Assistant Plus

The optional Driving Assistant Plus offers targeted improvement of comfort and safety on long-distance journeys. This camera- and radar-based system includes the Steering and Lane Control Assistant as well as Active Cruise Control with Stop&Go function, which can be used at up to 112mph.

The automatic Speed Limit Assist and route speed control functions available when using Active Cruise Control add to the car’s Level 2 automated driving capabilities, as defined by SAE international standard J3016. Speed limits along the route detected either by the Speed Limit Info system or by using data from the navigation system can be anticipated in advance with the help of automatic Speed Limit Assist. Meanwhile, the route speed control function also looks ahead to reduce the car’s speed as appropriate when approaching a corner, roundabout, junction, exit or entering built-up areas.

The complete comfort and safety package: Driving Assistant Professional

If the Driving Assistant Professional option is specified, both the Steering and Lane Control Assistant and Active Cruise Control will be available to use at speeds up to 130mph. On motorways, the Steering and Lane Control Assistant can also help the driver to guide the car in situations where the lane narrows. The Active Navigation function detects when the vehicle needs to change lane in order to take a motorway exit and keep to the calculated route, and sets up the lane change.

The package of Driving Assistant Professional functions additionally includes Road Priority Warning, Wrong-way Warning, Front Crossing Traffic Warning, the Emergency Stop Assistant and the Emergency Lane Assistant (can be used in selected European countries). Assisted View in the instrument cluster gives the driver an overview of the activated systems and their functionality.

Included as standard: Parking Assistant, Reversing Assist Camera, Reversing Assistant

Drivers of the new BMW X2 also benefit from effective assistance when parking and manoeuvring thanks to standard-fit technology such as Active Park Distance Control (PDC) with sensors at the front and rear. Also standard are a Reversing Assist Camera, the Reversing Assistant and the latest version of the Parking Assistant.

The optional Parking Assistant Plus, which comes as part of the Tech Package Plus, uses camera images to show the view to either the front or rear – depending on the selected gear – in the control display. The Surround View function including Top View, Panorama View and 3D View creates a 360-degree image of the vehicle and its surroundings from various angles, which can also be seen in the control display. Meanwhile, the Remote 3D View function calls up a live image of their vehicle and its immediate vicinity on their smartphone.

The BMW Drive Recorder, another Parking Assistant Plus feature, uses the driver assistance systems’ cameras to record video images all around the vehicle to be stored and later played back on the control display when the vehicle is stationary or exported via the USB interface.

Extended functionality for the BMW Maps navigation system

The cloud-based BMW Maps navigation system forms part of the BMW Live Cockpit Plus fitted as standard in the new BMW X2. Besides offering a simplified method of destination entry, BMW Maps enables fast route calculation, carried out dynamically and based on precise real-time traffic data.

Opting for BMW Live Cockpit Professional, as part of the Tech Package Plus, also adds the Augmented View function to the navigation map, which shows a live video stream from the driver’s perspective on the control display and augments it with supplementary information to match the context.

BMW Digital Premium also enhances the functionality of BMW Maps, with real-time traffic information (RTTI) with colour coding to show how freely traffic is flowing, even if route guidance isn’t activated. It also offers 3D visualisation of buildings and surrounding elements in the map view and extended information on parking facilities. In addition, the driver is proactively notified of the current traffic situation and estimated time of arrival when setting out for destinations they drive to regularly.

Charging-optimised route guidance for the BMW iX2

In the BMW iX2, the cloud-based BMW Maps navigation system will calculate a charging-optimised route as soon as the destination has been entered if the vehicle’s current range is insufficient. The charging stops are planned so that the destination is reached as quickly as possible. It is possible to adjust the driver’s preferred minimum charge level for when the vehicle reaches each stop. The system can give preference to charging stations operated by selected providers at the driver’s request.

Details can also be provided for charging station stops en route. Current station availability, supported connector types and payment options are listed, along with nearby sanitary or catering facilities. The expected duration of the stop and the resulting cost can also be shown in advance.

The closer the vehicle gets to a scheduled stop, the more frequently the availability of the charging point is checked so that an alternative route can be calculated in good time if necessary. The MAX RANGE function can be used in the event a planned charger is unavailable.

If the navigation system’s route guidance has planned a stop at a DC charging point, the BMW iX2’s battery is pre-heated as the car approaches to ensure power is taken on board as efficiently as possible. Pre-conditioning can also be initiated manually when route guidance is not activated.

Over-the-air Remote Software Upgrades and BMW ConnectedDrive Upgrades

The BMW Group has the world’s largest fully over-the-air upgradeable vehicle fleet, with more than five million such vehicles on the road. The Remote Software Upgrades function keeps the new BMW X2 up to date with the likes of free quality and functional improvements and even extra features.

With BMW ConnectedDrive Upgrades, customers can enjoy a free one-month trial of selected functions, after which they are able to add them for a specific period of time. The new BMW X2 includes High Beam Assistant in the UK (availability depends on vehicle model, equipment and vehicle status). The new BMW Digital Premium offering can also be obtained from the BMW ConnectedDrive Store for the new BMW X2.

Natural dialogue with the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant

The upgraded BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant allows naturally formulated spoken instructions to be used to adjust the air conditioning, for instance. Two different visualisations are available for the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant in conjunction with BMW Digital Premium.

The digital companion is capable of recognising user behaviour and proactively making suggestions to the driver on how to use the vehicle. The BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant suggests example commands and unused functions, which can be found in the Personal Assistant widget.

Personalisation using the BMW ID and My BMW App

New BMW X2 customers benefit from increasingly automated personalisation of the user experience based on their BMW ID. Their profile is imported into the vehicle once they have signed in using a QR code. Personal settings are loaded, while the vehicle is seamlessly added to the My BMW App.

The My BMW App acts as a universal digital interface that provides information on the vehicle’s status, charging status and remaining range at any time. It enables remote operation of functions such as vehicle locating, locking and unlocking the doors or monitoring the car’s immediate vicinity. The ability to manage the car’s servicing and maintenance requirements is another feature of the My BMW App.

The My Trips feature including Efficiency Trainer provides the user with data on their smartphone for distances travelled, consumption and average speed, and offers driving helpful tips. The My BMW App is also available for the Apple Watch with a selected range of functions.

Proactive Care: new service pledge marked by digitalisation

With Proactive Care, BMW is creating a new platform for communicating with customers when servicing is required. The focus is on the ability to detect the vehicle’s servicing requirements using artificial intelligence and offer solutions to the customer without them having to take action.

From Condition Based Servicing to digital tyre diagnostics, from Battery Guard to accident detection as part of the automatic emergency call feature, the new BMW X2 is able to identify servicing requirements in many different ways and report them to BMW in line with the customer’s preferences.

BMW Digital Key Plus as a full-function vehicle key

The Comfort Access option also includes the BMW Digital Key Plus. This enables customers to lock and unlock their BMW X2 with a compatible smartphone running iOS or Android or an Apple Watch, dispensing with the need for a conventional car key. To unlock and lock the vehicle, the user simply has to approach it and move away again, without needing to take their smartphone out of their pocket.

The BMW Digital Key Plus can be set up using the My BMW App. The car owner can also share it – and therefore access to the vehicle – with up to five other users.

Interior camera enables image recording and checking the car remotely via the My BMW App

The cars’ occupants can use an overhead interior camera to take photos and record videos, complete with sound, both when stationary and while driving. Pictures and recordings can be transferred to any smartphone connected to the car via WiFi by simply scanning a QR code in the control display.

Customers can use the My BMW App’s remote function to check inside the car to see whether bags or other items have been left there. The interior camera is also activated by the anti-theft recorder. On models fitted with Parking Assistant Plus, footage from the exterior cameras is also provided.

Multi Contract Plug & Charge: contactless authentication with access to multiple contracts

The BMW iX2 is equipped to use the Plug & Charge function. This makes charging at compatible public charging stations even more straightforward, as digital authentication via app or charging card is no longer required. Instead, the vehicle authenticates itself through a technical interface (ISO15118-2).

The Plug & Charge function’s multi-contract option is a pioneering feature that is still unique on the market. Customers can digitally store up to five individual Plug & Charge-enabled vehicle electricity contracts from different suppliers. When the vehicle is connected to the charging point, as well as electricity passing through the charging cable, the necessary contract data is also transmitted.

BMW Charging with fixed kWh prices for public charging

The key benefit of the BMW Charging offering is the attractive kWh prices offered for AC and DC charging in Europe under the Active tariff, which are set for each country and remain the same regardless of the operator or the price shown. The high-power charging network run by the BMW Group’s joint venture IONITY – which is compatible with the Plug & Charge functionality – also forms part of the BMW Charging network. The basic monthly fee for the BMW Charging Active tariff, the IONITY Plus package and the BP Pulse package is waived for BMW iX2 drivers for the first 12 months.

Fully electric BMW iX2 has an exemplary carbon footprint

The footprint of the BMW iX2 xDrive30 is around 30 per cent lower (provisional figure) than that of the new BMW X2 sDrive20i when charged using the current EU electricity mix. If renewable power is used for charging, its footprint is around 60 per cent lower (provisional figure).

The design principle of the electric motors avoids the need to use rare-earth metals. In addition, the BMW Group purchases the cobalt and lithium required for the high-voltage batteries itself and then supplies them to the firms who make the battery cells.

An extended TÜV-certified life cycle assessment is being carried out for the new BMW X2 and BMW iX2 and will be ready by the start of production in November 2023.

Use of secondary materials and renewable raw materials

Among the sustainability goals set out by the BMW Group is the increased use of secondary raw materials in vehicle production. The company is pursuing the vision of a circular economy with the aim of reducing the input of primary materials as well as the potentially environmentally harmful mining of raw materials and their energy- and carbon-intensive processing. The ‘secondary first’ approach is intended to gradually increase the proportion of secondary raw materials to 50 per cent.

Electricity from renewable resources for component and vehicle manufacture

CO 2 emissions from vehicle production have been lowered by over 70 per cent since 2006. All plants in the BMW Group’s production network have been operating a net carbon-neutral policy since 2021.

The new BMW X2 will additionally benefit from the switch to cast aluminium wheels, which will be manufactured entirely using green electricity from 2024. Wheels have hitherto accounted for some five per cent of the CO 2 emissions produced in the supply chain. This figure will be more than halved by the switch to more sustainable production using green electricity.

Sustainably produced Frozen paint finishes made from biomass

The BMW Group is the first automotive manufacturer worldwide to use matt paints made from biomass instead of crude oil at its European plants. Renewable raw materials such as bio-waste replace the organic components and serve as the starting material for these “biomass balance” paints. They are chemically identical to their fossil equivalents and meet the same quality standards.

*All figures relating to performance, fuel and electricity consumption and emissions are provisional. Some of the stated technical data, fuel consumption and emissions figures relate to the offering in the German market. Dimensions and measurements refer to vehicles with basic configuration in Germany. These may vary depending on the wheel/tyre size and items of optional equipment selected.

**Electronically limited.

Fuel consumption, CO 2 emission figures and power consumption were measured using the methods required according to Regulation VO (EC) 2007/715 as amended. The figures are calculated using a vehicle fitted with basic equipment in Germany, the ranges stated take into account differences in selected wheel and tyre sizes as well as the optional equipment. They may change during configuration.

For further details of the official fuel consumption figures and official specific CO 2 emissions of new cars, please refer to the “Manual on fuel consumption, CO 2 emissions and power consumption of new cars”, available at sales outlets, from Deutsche Automobil Treuhand GmbH (DAT), Hellmuth-Hirth-Str. 1, 73760 Ostfildern-Scharnhausen and at https://www.dat.de/co2/.

The BMW Group

With its four brands BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce and BMW Motorrad, the BMW Group is the world’s leading premium manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles and also provides premium financial and mobility services. The BMW Group production network comprises over 30 production sites worldwide; the company has a global sales network in more than 140 countries.

In 2022, the BMW Group sold nearly 2.4 million passenger vehicles and more than 202,000 motorcycles worldwide. The profit before tax in the financial year 2022 was € 23.5 billion on revenues amounting to € 142.6 billion. As of 31 December 2022, the BMW Group had a workforce of 149,475 employees.

The success of the BMW Group has always been based on long-term thinking and responsible action. The company set the course for the future at an early stage and consistently makes sustainability and efficient resource management central to its strategic direction, from the supply chain through production to the end of the use phase of all products.

