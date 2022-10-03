To celebrate the launch of registration for the 2022/23 season of the Pokémon Futsal Youth Cup Pokémon and England Football have teamed up with Clive Tyldesley to provide a Pokémon Futsal masterclass video, which explains why you should take part in the competition. Registration is open until November 1st click here to find out more.

What is Futsal?… it’s anything and everything you want it to be!

That’s the message from legendary commentator, Clive Tyldesley as he joins the drive to encourage youth futsal teams in England and coaches to enrol for the 2022/23 Pokémon Futsal Youth Cup.

Using his football knowledge and world-renowned voice, Tyldesley uses his expertise to create an educational video that demonstrates to prospective players and coaches the art of futsal whilst highlighting the stellar skills demonstrated at last season’s national finals.

In total, over 900 teams from across the country and four age groups including 44 from the Durham FA took part in the 2021/22 Pokémon Futsal Youth Cup– some playing Futsal for the very first time.

The competition enters a new season this autumn and is designed as a pathway for players to build their football skills for the traditional game and try. It is open to boys and girls teams from under 10 all the way up to under 16

The Pokémon Futsal Youth Cup by England Football gives young players across the country the chance to get involved in this energy-packed game, compete against other teams and go all the way to the national finals.

Futsal is an exciting and dynamic game for boys and girls that focuses on technical skill in tight spaces. Played using smaller, heavier balls and with fewer players than in regular 11-a-side football, it’s a fast, frenetic and fun way to improve technique and control – and master the ball.

The partnership works to encourage children of all abilities to play futsal and develop their skills in a fun and supportive environment.

“Futsal is the perfect way to build your skills and prepare you for the traditional game.” Says Tyldesley. “Focusing on accurate passing and strong ball control, futsal has been adopted by some of the world’s leading football nations because of the way it develops team play and individual skillsets.”

Peter Murphy, Senior Director of Marketing at the Pokémon Company International, commented: “Building on the success of last year’s competition, Pokémon is excited to see the new season of the Futsal Youth Cup kick off. It has been great to work with Clive, one of the iconic commentators in the game, to raise awareness of this fantastic sport. His passion for the game is evident and we’re grateful to be given the opportunity to use this to educate children about futsal and how this season’s competition can improve their skills.”

Louise Gear, The FA’s Head of Development at the FA added: “We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to work with both Clive and Pokémon to highlight the development power that futsal possesses. We’re excited to see how the 2022/23 season of the Pokémon Futsal Youth Cup unfolds and encourage as many youth team coaches to register their teams for the national competition.”

To register your team’s interest in taking part in this season’s Pokémon Youth Futsal Cup with your county FA head to https://www.englandfootball.com/play/youth-football/fa-pokemon-youth-cup

Pokémon is the title partner of the FA’s Youth Futsal Programme which aims to work with boys and girls aged eight–sixteen. Alongside the Pokémon Futsal initiative in schools, youth football clubs across the country will take part in this season’s Pokémon Futsal Youth Cup by England Football, with competition kicking off in November and culminating at the national finals in June 2023.