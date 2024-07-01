  • Mon. Jul 1st, 2024

The Best Places to Watch the Euros in Teesside

#teesside

As the Euros 2024 approaches, football fans in Teesside have several excellent options to watch the matches in a vibrant atmosphere. Here are some top venues where you can enjoy the games:

1. The Dickens Inn

Located in Middlesbrough, The Dickens Inn is a popular spot for sports fans. Known for its lively atmosphere, the pub offers multiple screens to ensure you won’t miss any of the action. They serve a variety of drinks and pub food, making it an ideal place to gather with friends and enjoy the games.

2. Doctor Browns

Another Middlesbrough favorite, Doctor Browns is well-regarded for its welcoming atmosphere and dedicated sports coverage. With numerous screens and a passionate crowd, it’s a great venue to experience the thrill of the Euros.

3. The Twisted Lip

This unique pub in Middlesbrough combines a cozy, traditional pub feel with modern amenities. The Twisted Lip is known for its craft beer selection and friendly environment, making it a perfect spot to catch the Euros.

4. The Southfield

Located close to Teesside University, The Southfield is a vibrant pub that attracts a young and energetic crowd. With several large screens and a variety of food and drink options, it’s a top choice for watching the Euros.

5. The Three Fiddles

In the heart of Guisborough, The Three Fiddles offers a warm and welcoming atmosphere. The pub has several screens and a good selection of beers and pub grub, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable viewing experience.

6. The Highland Laddie

Located in Norton, this pub is known for its community spirit and lively sports viewing atmosphere. With multiple screens and a friendly crowd, The Highland Laddie is an excellent place to watch the Euros with fellow fans.

These venues in Teesside provide a mix of traditional pub charm and modern sports bar excitement, ensuring there’s something for every type of football enthusiast. Whether you prefer a bustling environment or a more laid-back setting, you’ll find a spot that suits your needs for enjoying the Euros 2024. Be sure to check their schedules and possibly book in advance to secure your spot.

