The Best Places to Watch the Euros in Newcastle, Near Northumberland

As the excitement for the Euros 2024 builds, football fans in Northumberland might consider venturing to nearby Newcastle to catch the matches in a vibrant and electric atmosphere. Here are some of the top spots in Newcastle where you can experience the thrill of the Euros surrounded by fellow enthusiasts:

1. The Strawberry

Tucked in the shadows of St James’ Park, The Strawberry is an iconic venue for football fans. This historic pub, almost as emblematic of Newcastle as the black and white stripes of the local football team, offers an unmatched atmosphere. The roar of the crowd here as goals are scored is something every fan should experience​ (High Life North)​.

2. Shark Club

For a more modern setting, Shark Club Sports Bar and Grill is an excellent choice. Located just a stone’s throw from St James’ Park, it boasts numerous TV screens, ensuring you won’t miss a single moment of the action. The bar serves up classic sports-day food, including wings, burgers, and nachos, making it a perfect spot for both food and football lovers​ (High Life North)​.

3. HWKRLand

If you’re looking for a fun and lively venue, HWKRLand by the Tyne is the place to be. With huge screens and a variety of street food options, this venue offers a festival-like atmosphere. It’s a great spot to enjoy the games while savoring some delicious food from various vendors​ (High Life North)​.

4. The Three Bulls Head

This former old-time boozer has been transformed into a sports haven with 20 screens scattered throughout. No matter where you sit, you’ll have a great view of the game. The Three Bulls Head combines the charm of a traditional pub with the excitement of a modern sports bar​ (High Life North)​.

5. City Tavern

An award-winning public house first established in 1923, City Tavern is known for its historic Tudor façade and top-notch TV setup. It offers a warm and friendly atmosphere, making it a fantastic place to watch history being made during the Euros​ (High Life North)​.

6. The WonderBar

Known for having one of the largest indoor screens in Newcastle, The WonderBar is entirely dedicated to sports. Besides watching the game, you can also enjoy interactive darts and live music, ensuring an entertaining experience throughout the match​ (High Life North)​.

7. Pacific House

Another modern venue with a great setup for football fans is Pacific House. With 13 screens showing every live game of the Euros, you won’t miss a single kick. The bar also offers a selection of gins from The Newcastle Distillery Co., perfect for those looking to enjoy a drink while watching the game​ (High Life North)​.

8. The Hancock

A popular student haunt near Newcastle University, The Hancock is passionate about football. With a wide selection of drinks and one of the best beer gardens in Newcastle, it’s an excellent spot for watching the matches, either indoors or outdoors if the weather permits​ (High Life North)​.

These venues offer a mix of traditional pub charm and modern sports bar excitement, ensuring there’s something for every type of football fan. Whether you prefer the historic ambiance of The Strawberry or the lively vibe of HWKRLand, Newcastle has a spot that will make your Euros 2024 viewing experience unforgettable. So, gather your friends, don your team’s colors, and head to one of these fantastic locations to cheer on your favorite team.

For more detailed information on these venues and others, check out sources like High Life North and Time Out​ (High Life North)​​ (Time Out Worldwide)​.