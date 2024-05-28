The Best TV Shows to Binge-Watch in the UK Right Now

As streaming platforms continue to dominate the entertainment landscape, 2024 has already delivered a fantastic lineup of binge-worthy TV shows. Here’s a roundup of some of the best series currently available for streaming in the UK.

1. True Detective: Night Country (HBO/Sky Atlantic)

The latest installment of the acclaimed anthology series, “True Detective: Night Country,” sets its noir narrative in the perpetual darkness of an Alaskan town. Starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, this season follows their characters as they unravel the mystery behind a mass disappearance during an Arctic winter. Foster’s performance as the hardened cop Liz Danvers is a standout, making this series a must-watch for fans of intense, atmospheric thrillers​ (Time Out Worldwide)​​ (Columns)​.

2. Expats (Prime Video)

“Expats” brings to the screen the complexities of life in Hong Kong’s expatriate community. Nicole Kidman stars in this adaptation of Janice Y.K. Lee’s novel, portraying a grieving architect coping with a family tragedy. The series, created by Lulu Wang, intricately weaves personal trauma with the broader dynamics of expat life, offering a poignant exploration of identity and loss​ (Time Out Worldwide)​.

3. 3 Body Problem (Netflix)

Based on Liu Cixin’s celebrated sci-fi novel, “3 Body Problem” is a cerebral series that blends astrophysics, religious fanaticism, and interstellar intrigue. The show follows a group of university friends as they investigate a series of mysterious suicides, leading them into alternate realities and uncovering cosmic secrets. With its grand ambition and intricate plot, this series is perfect for sci-fi aficionados​ (Time Out Worldwide)​.

4. Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 12 (HBO/Sky Atlantic)

Larry David returns with more improvised hilarity in the twelfth season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” This season continues to explore David’s unique take on social awkwardness and everyday absurdities, cementing the show’s status as a staple of modern comedy​ (Columns)​.

5. Emily in Paris, Season 4 (Netflix)

Love it or hate it, “Emily in Paris” is back for its fourth season. The show follows Emily as she navigates her complicated love life and career in the City of Light. Known for its fashionable escapism and romantic drama, this season promises more cliffhangers and outrageous outfits​ (Grazia)​.

6. The Tattooist of Auschwitz (Sky Atlantic/NOW)

Adapted from Heather Morris’s bestselling novel, “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” tells the harrowing true story of Lale Sokolov, a Jewish prisoner who was tasked with tattooing identification numbers on fellow inmates at Auschwitz. This series offers a deeply moving portrayal of love and survival against the backdrop of one of history’s darkest periods​ (Grazia)​.

7. Fallout (Prime Video)

“Fallout,” inspired by the iconic video game series, brings a post-apocalyptic world to life with all its gritty detail. Directed by Jonathan Nolan, this adaptation captures the essence of the games while introducing new audiences to its dystopian thrills. It’s a high-energy watch for both longtime fans and newcomers​ (Columns)​.

8. Bridgerton, Season 3 (Netflix)

The third season of “Bridgerton” continues to enchant with its Regency-era romance. This time, the focus shifts to Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton’s developing relationship, providing a fresh narrative twist. Known for its lavish settings and dramatic storytelling, “Bridgerton” remains a delightful escape​ (Grazia)​.

These series offer a diverse array of genres, from sci-fi and historical drama to comedy and romance. Whether you’re looking for a deep, thought-provoking story or light-hearted entertainment, there’s something here for everyone to enjoy. Happy binge-watching!